Heavy Snow Coming: Winter Storm Warning for Larimer County

By Dave Jensen
 4 days ago
Here comes 2022 with the first official storm of the year. It was thought we might see 'some' snow, it's now looking like we will definitely get over half a foot or more. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Larimer County below 6,000 feet, going into...

Ready For The Snow? Could Be Coming To Northern Colorado Friday

We've been patiently waiting for some real snow this season in Northern Colorado, and it looks like we may get our wish on New Year's Eve. It just figures, doesn't it? No snow on Christmas Eve or Christmas and, frankly, very little to none at all in some Northern Colorado areas so far this season. Then, the one night we could really use this mild winter weather we've been having so we can enjoy some New Year's Eve fun, we've got snow in the forecast. Yes, it's true, Denver 7's Mike Nelson is calling for a chance of snow in Northern Colorado this Friday for New Year's Eve and possibly Saturday for New Year's Day, too. As of now, he says we have about an 80% chance of snow on Friday and a 60% chance of snow on Saturday. Living in Colorado my whole life, I'm not always sure what to believe when it comes to weather predictions, because it can literally change within hours of the initial prediction. But it seems like Nelson's pretty confident in that white fluffy cold stuff dropping from the sky to welcome the new year, though.
The Swine Saga Continues: More Runaway Pigs Reported at a Colorado Park

On December 14, several visitors at Morrison's Mount Falcon Park were caught off guard when they spotted a pig running loose on the trails. Colorado is known for having diverse and abundant wildlife throughout the state, including elk, moose, and bears, but feral pigs are not included on that list. Rangers made that clear to concerned park-goers who called to report the pig last week, but as the swine saga continues, we might just end up with wild pigs after all.
