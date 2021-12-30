ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How Luuk Halman Is Revolutionizing the Music Industry

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuuk Halman, a New York-based artist, is rising to the top of the music industry. Luuk is a highly talented singer, songwriter, and performer. The sensational artist has built a name in the industry with his wide range of musical sounds from pop and soul to RnB. He is also known...

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

Related
24hip-hop.com

How Blvd Bizz is Taking Over in the Canadian Music Industry

Blvd Bizz whose real name is Liibaan Yusuf is a 25-year-old rapper from Toronto, Canada. His name originated from Ardwick Blvd the area where he grew up and Bizz was a childhood name so he merged them together to create his stage name. His passion for music began when he was a teen, he recorded music but never released his songs. Blvd’s friends will always encourage him to release his music because they believed he had potential. One of his biggest accomplishments since releasing music professionally is his collaboration with Canadian rap pioneer Robin Banks on his hit single “Downfall” which surpassed 1 million streams.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Kaile Goh is Poised to Make Waves in The Music Industry

Kaile Goh, an LA singer, songwriter, and model, has been working in the industry since the age of three and is set to break onto the scene in a new way as she combines her experience and talent in new ways. Currently promoting her six new songs released this past year, including hit “Dissect My Brand”, she is working with some of the top songwriters and producers in Los Angeles for her follow-up record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thisis50.com

Elixrexports is Taking Over The Music Industry

On his way to building a lasting legacy as a respected artist in the music industry, Elixrexports is taking great strides to achieve his lifelong dream. Ever since the beginning of his undertaking, the artist felt that he was indeed born for music. He translated his passion as an artist through songs, amplifying inspiring real-life events. In turn, Elixrexports has captivated music lovers far and wide, and he continues to expand his fanbase every day.
PORT CHESTER, NY
QuadCities.com

Looking To Get Into The Music Industry? Here Are Some Tips…

Saturday in the Arts is a weekly feature covering a trend, subject, event or personality of local interest. It runs every Saturday morning on. your site for the best entertainment and arts coverage in the area, QuadCities.com!. The following article is part of QuadCities.com’s partnership with local music website The...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Justin Bieber
bigeasymagazine.com

How Music Fuels Creativity

Almost every industry, role, or area of our lives requires creative thinking. In addition to helping us find solutions in business, as business owners or as employees, creative thinking can also help us navigate some of the more complicated social situations we might find ourselves in. The good news is that creativity is not only reserved for artists, musicians, and geniuses. Science has shown that the aural stimulation we get from music can help fuel creativity. This article will focus on some ways music does this.
SCIENCE
24hip-hop.com

Ascend Music Group Is the Fast-Rising Label Storming the Music Industry

The global music scene is one of the most highly competitive industries, making it hard for artists to penetrate the space and even break into the mainstream. With thousands joining the industry, it can be tricky to get people to hear your music or get invited to events, which is why many opt to work under music labels. Ascend Music Group is an up-and-coming label changing the game with their new approach that has allowed them to cement their spot in the music scene.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Music Artist Question Is Having His Breakthrough in the Industry

Music has the unique ability to make listeners relate to certain songs despite not having any actual experience in what they are trying to convey. Many artists are taking advantage of this beauty in music and the fact that this benefit is not contained in just a few genres. In recent years, countless hip-hop musicians have written songs that appeal to their listeners’ emotions, bringing a new dimension to this ever-evolving genre of music.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

How Signature illi’s “Rainy Days” Become a Club Anthem

Sometimes, the curveballs that life throws you are meant to redirect you, shift your focus, and allow you time to grow into your true capability. Signature illi notes that his passionate musical journey took a back seat for a while to give way to another one of his passions, entrepreneurship.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Success
thisis50.com

Adan G’s single “Cansado” creates massive buzz in the music industry

The relaxing feel to the song has acted like a cherry on top, compelling listeners to keep listening to it. Finding a footing for oneself in sectors that already overflow with rising and established talented beings is a daunting task in itself. But a few individuals have done even that, and thus they have become sources of motivation for others, eventually inspiring them to be their best versions. Adan G, aka Adan Gonzalez, has done that and much more as a young and passionate Latin singer and a music professional who has worked relentlessly thus far in his career to create his unique niche as a singer, evoking the most profound emotions in listeners. “Cansado,” his latest new song, radiates his brilliance in music as Adan G makes sure to give his heart and soul to the track, singing it with much panache and style.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

DJ Jerome G rises high in the music scene with his new song “Flutty”

Flutty has a different vibe altogether, which yet again shows DJ Jerome G’s tremendous talents in music. People have been speaking a lot about various talented beings and their journeys, especially in the music and creative fields, because they know that learning from the journeys of professionals from these industries will help in igniting the fire in them to also take over their dreams and turn the same into a beautiful reality. Many up-and-coming talents are now coming to the forefront and making sure to take inspiration from the journeys of artists like DJ Jerome G, also known originally as Jerome Gotthier. They want to know the choices this guy made that helped him reach where he is getting to. His latest new song, “Flutty,” has a different vibe altogether, which is proof enough of DJ Jerome G’s expertise in creating incredible beats.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

“The Metaclub Society is leaving a blueprint in the music industry as many artists and celebrities join”

Recent times have seemed to be challenging for the entertainment world as a worldwide pandemic stopped communities from socializing and partying. Instead of dwelling, a group of visionaries decided to defy the odds. They gathered a group of ambitious and skilled people to strategize and create a unique concept that would revolutionize the world and they call it the “MetaClub Society”. Every member of the MetaClub would be able to make money while being part of the biggest and wildest events in the metaverse. The MetaClub Society is made up of 9,999 unique metaverse-ready 3D avatars generated from over 200+ high-fashion traits. They will represent the wildest version of you in the metaverse where you’ll be able to attend parties, concerts, and many of jeer live shows. Joining an ever-growing community, are some of todays biggest celebrities as the entertainment world is slowly adopting this new way of doing things. Since their public release, MetaClub has gone on to sell more than half of their NFTs and are on their way to a sell out. Many celebrities have joined the MetaClub Society since its launch such as Lil Pump, Smoke Purpp, Soulja Boy, Scott Storch, Khloe Terrae, and Dj Diddy to name a few. These mega stars will be doing live concert and performances in the MetaClub in the new year. The best part is that MetaClubber owners will be able to attend exclusive event like yacht parties, festivals, concerts, and more. If you were able to get your hands on one during the public sale, consider yourself amongst a group of elites who will be amongst the first to party in the metaverse. Make sure you visit their website (www.metaclubsociety.com) to get your own metaclubber and get ready to party. You can follow them on Instagram here: @metaclubsociety.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

“Regenerated” – Debut Solo Full Length Album From Enjetic

Https://open.spotify.com/album/341pb8OngvcHEOkiQ5zIFN. “Regenerated” – Debut Solo Full-Length Album from Enjetic Dropping in Stores Christmas Day with Additional Releases to Follow For Immediate Release “Regenerated,” which drops on the major streaming/download platforms on Christmas Day 2021, will effectively serve as Enjetic’s debut full-length solo album. It will also be his first full length release where production chores were not handled by his mentor Charles Hamilton (a renowned Hip-Hop artist who recorded for Interscope & Republic Records), such as was the case in 2020’s “Timeless” release. With “Regenerated,” Enjetic explains that he is “showing I’m back – I had taken a hiatus from the game for a bit, but this album is basically my rebirth of myself and my music career.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thisis50.com

How D’usé Saida Is Taking the Music Industry by Storm

The music industry receives thousands of new artists every day. Everyone is working hard to break through to the mainstream, which is never easy. Only a few highly talented and hardworking artists get the chance to make their musical dreams come to life. Rising against the odds to take the...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

The Best Album Art of 2021

The end of 2021 is upon us which means “year in reviews” are abound. Kicking things off we have our best album artworks of the year, curated by Complex New’s incumbent anchor Aidan Galassetti. While many may argue album art is becoming increasingly obsolete due to streaming, we believe it’s still an integral part of the overall music experience by helping set the tone, mood, and theme. Here are some of the best 2021 had to offer. Feel free to fight me in the comments. Love y’all!
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Grimes Teases Possible Collaboration With The Weeknd, Discusses Celebrity Culture And Music Industry

Shortly after releasing her visually appealing music video for “Player of Games,” Grimes has teased fans that a new collaboration with The Weeknd could be a possibility in the future.“Hmmmm surprises for yalls … It’s called Sci Fi,” she told fans asking about the possibility on her official Discord server. “Player of Games” was co-produced by one of The Weeknd’s frequent collaborators Illangelo and the music video was directed by the Weeknd’s After Hours music video director Anton Tammi. This could lead to that collaboration coming to fruition.
MUSIC
papermag.com

Issa Rae Calls Out 'Abusive' Music Industry

Issa Rae’s hit series Insecure may be over, but the creator and star of the show is just starting to speak about what it was like to wrap everything up. She recently sat down with the Los Angeles Times to talk about the music for the show’s final season and the conversation shifted to what she thinks about the music industry at large.
MUSIC
Mic

Issa Rae used Insecure to push the music industry to be better

For five years, Insecure paired its varied depictions of the experience of millennial Black women with musical choices that surely turned HBO viewers into fans of artists they had previously never heard of. But over time, the show became the meritocratic blueprint that the show’s creator and star Issa Rae wishes she saw in the music industry.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Issa Rae Blasts The Music Industry For Being Predatory To Creators

Issa Rae has built quite the empire with her HBO show Insecure. The show just wrapped up its final season, and while it got some mixed reviews, fans were still excited to see how the Finale would come together. If you're a fan of the series, then you know that...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Son Of Mars Introduces Himself Through New EP “S.O.M”

Stephon Peters-Smith, known professionally as Son of Mars, is a rapper, record producer and songwriter. Known for his high energy and 90s styled rhythms. Son of Mars hails from Trinidad and Tobago, but at age 22 he already raps like he’s lived lifetimes in some of the country’s most historic hip-hop scenes. On his new EP, Son Of Mars (F.O.G records), he braids east-coast G-funk storytelling with humid Memphis instrumentals—the title track coalesces around a stuttering sample of iconic southern crew Three 6 Mafia snippet, mixed with a fresh trap spin. Mars has a resonant voice that can flit between sinister and sympathetic melodies, he does this on both Anakin and First Born. His spry performances on Son Of Mars bring out the complexities embedded in his darkest raps. He contemplates the pain of gun violence in such intimate detail that it could exhaust just about anyone, but he often sounds energized by his own urgent need to record every word. His short verses can bear great weight as he weaves together thought-provoking bars and show-stopping vocals above a backdrop of acoustic guitar and 808s. The accompanying visual finds him rapping alone around New Jersey as it captures his palpable charisma.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy