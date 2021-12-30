Do you have Omicron, a cold or the flu?

TEXAS, USA — People across the country are oftentimes more likely to get sick during the winter months. Many Texans, specifically, have to deal with what is known as cedar fever. So how can you tell the difference between having cedar fever, COVID-19, the flu or a common cold?...
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is surging through the United States. It comes at a time when the flu and the common cold are also common throughout the country, raising questions about how to distinguish between each of the sicknesses. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, former Detroit health director, recently told...
The illnesses all share similar symptoms, sometimes making it hard to distinguish which is putting you under the weather.
COVID-19 shares symptoms with other allergies and illnesses and now the Omicron variant is making things even more complicated. Let’s break down the symptoms. A man wakes up with a cough and a runny nose and is tempted to call in sick. He calls his doctor and asks “what am I sick with?”
Epidemiologist Michael Drennon with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says it is important to know what's making you sick, especially given the rapid community spread we're seeing with the highly contagious omicron variant.
