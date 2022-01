Chevron is a quality investment with a strong management team that has a history of looking out for shareholders. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is a $225 billion crude oil company, one of the largest in the world. The company's size means it's now almost 90% as large as its competitor Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM). However, as we'll see throughout this article, Chevron is an interesting investment, but one that's less interesting especially versus undervalued peers such as Exxon Mobil (discussed here).

