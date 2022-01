ATHENS – Nick Saban’s former assistant coaches are 1-25 against him as head coaches. Kirby Smart, who is one of those, is 0-4. Let’s just go ahead and get that out of the way early in the long lead up to Georgia and Alabama meeting in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Fans will be hearing about it every day for the next week. Runaway winners of the two CFP semifinals on Friday, the Bulldogs (13-1) and Crimson Tide (13-1) will meet in a rematch of the SEC Championship Game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis (8 p.m., ESPN).

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO