Trends for farm operators are mostly moving in the right directions. Crops have been healthy and so have prices. Consumers are increasingly interested in the quality and sourcing of what they eat, which is of benefit to Kentucky producers and processors. As in most other economic sectors, there are concerns about enough labor to meet demand. Meanwhile, tight supply chains and escalating costs mean individual farm operators and large agribusiness companies alike will spend more time making sure they will have access to the raw materials and inputs they need to produce their crops and products. Agriculture is paying increasing attention also to the ecological and environmental benefit it can create.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO