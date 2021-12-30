ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Crock-Pot Shawarma and Eggplant Boats

thevoiceoflakewood.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis shawarma recipe is a go-to in my house. The eggplant boats are great for the adults or anyone else who’s looking for a healthy twist. ¼ cup avocado or olive oil plus more for brushing. 3–4 tablespoons shawarma...

thevoiceoflakewood.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eggplants#Crock Pot#Avocado Oil#Food Drink#Ruby Studios#Chummus Israeli
Mashed

Throw Your Cheese Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just because you spot a bit of mold on your cheese doesn't automatically mean you should toss it in the trash, but it is important to know when to cut your losses. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, "mold is sometimes intentionally added to many cheeses as part of the ripening process." Think blue cheese and gorgonzola. Deciding what to save and what to discard depends more on the type of cheese involved. Business Insider explains that "when it comes to cheese, perishability has a lot to do with the moisture it contains."
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Vice

General Tso’s Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Glamour

The Best Air Fryer Recipes to Start Making on Repeat

Air fryers are one of the best gifts the culinary gods have given us in recent years. So when it came to rounding up the best air fryer recipes, we took things very seriously. There are, oh, zillions of air fryer recipes on the internet, so we had to find the ones that are truly worth your air-frying energy. The qualifications? They have to be simple, healthy, and—most importantly—absolutely delicious.
RECIPES
Dad Cooks Dinner

Instant Pot Braised Kale and Pancetta

Instant Pot Braised Kale and Pancetta. Pork and greens with an Italian twist in my pressure cooker. It’s dangerous when I go to the grocery store hungry. A whole lot of stuff winds up in my cart that wouldn’t otherwise. In this case, that was a good thing. I saw a bag of pre-cut kale in the produce section, which got me thinking. Then I saw a package of diced pancetta in the deli, so I grabbed it, and looped back to grab the bag of kale. Greens with a hint of pork, here we come!
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Eggplant Biryani

Biryani is a labor of love. From frying the onions and making the meat or vegetable masala to parboiling the rice and layering all the components, it may seem like a lot of work, but the oohs and aahs when you bring a big, beautiful, steaming pot of biryani to the table are well worth the hours of effort. If you’re preparing this as part of a holiday feast and are looking to break up the work, you can fry the onions and make the eggplant masala the day before and refrigerate them overnight (the onions will end up getting steamed, so retaining their crispiness isn’t important here). On the day of, reheat the eggplant masala, parboil the rice, and layer everything up!
RECIPES
Vegetarian Times

Sheet Pan Eggplant Parm Makes Life a Little Easier

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Eggplant parm is a classic, but it might not be something that seems within reach for the typical weeknight dinner. It can be one of those dishes that eats up time and leaves a mess in the kitchen because of pan frying the eggplant. We’ve come up with a sheet pan eggplant parm recipe that speeds up the time, reduces all that grease spatter, and still tastes good. Who doesn’t love sheet pan recipes, right?
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy