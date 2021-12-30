Crock-Pot Shawarma and Eggplant Boats

Biryani is a labor of love. From frying the onions and making the meat or vegetable masala to parboiling the rice and layering all the components, it may seem like a lot of work, but the oohs and aahs when you bring a big, beautiful, steaming pot of biryani to the table are well worth the hours of effort. If you’re preparing this as part of a holiday feast and are looking to break up the work, you can fry the onions and make the eggplant masala the day before and refrigerate them overnight (the onions will end up getting steamed, so retaining their crispiness isn’t important here). On the day of, reheat the eggplant masala, parboil the rice, and layer everything up!
