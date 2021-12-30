ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Scattered cattle deals in Texas at $138

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCattle closed mixed on Thursday with live cattle down on low export totals and feeders higher on a drop in corn prices. Mixed boxed beef limited upward pressure for live cattle. Cattle futures will continue to closely watch cash trade to close the year. Light direct cash cattle trade...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
freestonecountytimesonline.com

New Store Big Deal in Small Town, Texas

“YOU KNOW YOU LIVE IN A SMALL TOWN when you get excited about getting a tractor supply!” said Amanda Vaughan of Fairfield. Her children, Avery and Barrett, and their dog, Lucy, were each allowed to pick out a toy while visiting the new store with their grandfather, Ricky Missildine.
TEXAS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Nebraska farmer likely to adjust crop rotation with high input costs

Nebraska farmer likely to adjust crop rotation with high input costs. Record input costs are driving some farmers to adjust crop rotations for 2022. Quentin Connealy farms along the Missouri in Northeast Nebraska and says he’s likely to switch some rotations. “We can usually go a couple, 2 or 3 years here with corn on corn and then go to beans, but maybe where we would’ve gone a third year corn on corn we will probably hold off and go to beans with beans hanging up there like they are.”
NEBRASKA STATE
pdjnews.com

Cattle on feed dynamics

The December Cattle on Feed report showed November placements 103.6 percent of last year and marketings 105.3 percent of one year ago. November had one more business day than 2021. The Dec.1 on-feed total was 11.985 million head, down fractionally year over year at 99.6 percent of last year. The December report was well anticipated and should not provoke a large market reaction after the long…
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Direct cash hogs close lower

Cattle futures saw strong gains Wednesday with support from cash trade. The complex was also being supported by the lower to sideways movement for corn and soybeans and strengthening boxed beef values. Cattle futures will likely continue to closely watch cash trade to close the year. A few direct cash...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hogs gain ground on expectations of tight supplies

Hogs gain ground on expectations of tight supplies. Cattle futures closed higher on lower corn and soybean futures. The market is still waiting on a signal from cash business. Most market movement will likely come late in the week to see if packers or feedlots blink first on the cash front while processing numbers are down for Christmas and the New Year. Strong boxed beef movement could be bullish for the cattle complex, but mostly for live cattle futures.
AGRICULTURE
The Cherokeean Herald

Dealing with cedar fever season in East Texas

Cedar fever season is upon us once again, complete with runny noses, itchy eyes and general misery. But what exactly is cedar fever, and why is it so insufferable this time of year?. For starters, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it is an allergic reaction to...
TEXAS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle and hogs begin a quiet trading week

The Direct cash cattle trade was quiet Monday and cash hogs closed lower. The cattle trade was typically quiet Monday, even more so because of Christmas, with bids and asking prices yet to be established. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, cattle were mixed, waiting for cash business to develop. Trade...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Will April Live Cattle Keep $140?

After a year of wild rides, one can't help but anxiously look at 2022 and pray that the market's bullish trajectory comes to fruition. The April 2022 live cattle contract has been able to sustain $140 for quite some time, but as the market prepares to break into the new year, will the market be able to endure the test of time and yield $140 prices come next spring?
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Pig#Beef#Barns
kmaland.com

Cattle feeding in winter

Whether it is cow-calf operations or feedlot setups, livestock specialists say paying attention to cattle’s needs and providing quality feed are keys to success in the winter months.
AGRICULTURE
westernkansasnews.com

Kansas December Cattle on Feed Report

Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.48 million cattle on feed on December 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 1% from last year. Placements during November totaled 435,000 head, up 5% from 2020. Fed cattle marketings for the...
KANSAS STATE
theprowersjournal.com

Cattle on Feed for Colorado -/-USA

The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,140,000 head as of December 1, 2021. The latest inventory was 1 percent below last month’s inventory, but 1 percent above the December 1, 2020 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 165,000 head of fed cattle during November 2021. This was 3 percent above last month’s marketings and 10 percent above the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 160,000 head of cattle and calves were placed on feed during November 2021, 14 percent below the previous month’s placements and 3 percent below the November 2020 placements. Of the number placed in November, 31 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 22 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 19 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 16 percent weighed from 800 to 899 pounds, and 13 percent weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other disappearance for November, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.
COLORADO STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle placements up 4% on year

The USDA says there were more cattle placed into feedlots in November 2021 than November 2020. Placements were 4% above a year ago at 1.971 million head, with a wide range of estimates heading into the report because of increased marketing rates due to drought conditions in some of the major U.S. feeding areas. Most of the cattle placed weighed less than 800 pounds, heading to market next spring and early next summer. By weight, placements of cattle weighing less than 600 pounds were 565,000 head, 600 to 699 pound placements were 485,000 head, and 700 to 799 pound placements were 405,000 head, while placements of cattle weighing 800 to 899 pounds were 296,000 head, 900 to 999 pound placements were 130,000 head, and placements of cattle weighing 1,000 pounds and over were 90,000 head.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KLTV

WEBXTRA: East Texas timbers dealing with supply shortages, inflated prices

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a difficult year for the lumber industry with supply shortages and the inflated prices that resulted from them. It has been equally challenging for East Texas timber harvesters trying to find enough lumber to meet demands. Searching tracts all across East Texas, workers from Shafer Land and Timber are scouting for merchandisable lumber.
LONGVIEW, TX
Stuttgart Daily Leader

USDA surveying cattle operations

Little Rock, AR – In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey about 41,000 cattle operations nationwide to provide an up-to-date measure of U.S. cattle inventories. “This information helps producers make timely, informed business decisions and plan for herd expansion or reduction....
LITTLE ROCK, AR
expressnews.com

Commentary: Green New Deal is a threat to Texas economy

One month ago, Port of Corpus Christi Authority Commission Chairman Charlie Zahn Jr., declared that by year’s end, the port will surpass its 2020 record of moving 630 million barrels. He went on to say that the Port of Corpus Christi is the largest U.S. port in total revenue...
TEXAS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans lead the way down on light exports

Soybeans closed lower on rainfall in southern Brazil. January beans closed 28 and three quarter cents lower at $13.27 and three quarters, March beans ended the day 30 and a quarter cents lower at $13.38 and a half. Brazil’s forecast shows another chance of rainfall next week, but the hot, dry pattern is expected to mostly continue in southern Brazil and Argentina. U.S. soybean processing margins remain favorable, but a lack of export sales news continues to be bearish for the complex. January soybean meal closed $1.80 lower at $413.60 and soybean oil closed 85 points down at $55.85. The weekly soybean sales have been marked at under 525,000 metric tons of old beans, a marketing year low, and 75,000 tons of new beans.
AGRICULTURE
therealdeal.com

Samsung’s $17B deal came with Texas-sized incentives

It took almost $1 billion of publicly funded incentives to swing a Samsung real estate deal that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office called “the largest foreign direct investment in Texas on record.”. About $981 million from state and local authorities helped convince the South Korean company this year...
AUSTIN, TX
Dallas Business Journal

What's the deal? Check out some of 2021's largest M&A transactions in North Texas

This year was a record-breaker for mergers and acquisitions, and North Texas wasn’t left out of the action. Billion-dollar deals swept Dallas-Fort Worth on both the buying and selling side, across strategic buyers and private equity firms, as low-interest rates, plenty of capital, pent-up demand and potential tax changes drove transaction volumes and valuations globally.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy