Scattered cattle deals in Texas at $138

The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,140,000 head as of December 1, 2021. The latest inventory was 1 percent below last month’s inventory, but 1 percent above the December 1, 2020 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 165,000 head of fed cattle during November 2021. This was 3 percent above last month’s marketings and 10 percent above the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 160,000 head of cattle and calves were placed on feed during November 2021, 14 percent below the previous month’s placements and 3 percent below the November 2020 placements. Of the number placed in November, 31 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 22 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 19 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 16 percent weighed from 800 to 899 pounds, and 13 percent weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other disappearance for November, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO