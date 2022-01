Vilsack says Canadian-style dairy supply management not good for U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack recently told a group of farmers, processors, and ag leaders he does not believe the U.S. dairy industry would benefit from a Canadian-style supply management system. He says, “Some folks have suggested that we replicate what is currently taking place in Canada with the supply management system, and certainly, the dairy farmers in Canada do quite well under that system. Here’s the problem, and here’s the political reality of that system, it’s that consumers end up paying significantly more for dairy.”

