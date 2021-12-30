ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Become Sony’s Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time

By Shelby Royal
thenerdstash.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home is officially Sony Picture’s highest-grossing movie of all time after nudging Spider-Man: Far From Home out of first place. As of this writing, No Way Home has made $516.4 million at the domestic box office and $644.9 million internationally– resulting in a worldwide total of $1.16 billion...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Jon Favreau
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Sony Picture#No Way Home#Ign#Avengers#Spidey
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

Getting cast in a major Hollywood production as an unknown actor is tough work. It takes a blend of talent, perseverance, timing, and of course, luck. But every now and then, an actor can sense an opportunity to tip the scales in his or her favor. And that’s when it’s time for the classic white lie. As it turns out, lots of high-profile actors have told minor fibs in order to secure the movie and television roles they wanted. At the end of the day, it’s just another part of the business.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
arcamax.com

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' obliterates pandemic box office record

LOS ANGELES — With great power comes great profitability. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" came out swinging at the domestic box office this weekend, collecting a pandemic-best $253 million at theaters, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. On Friday alone, the most anticipated movie of the year had already...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Crushes Box Office with $253 Million, Becoming the Third Biggest Opening Weekend of All Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest installment in the Spidey saga, became the third best opening ever with $253 million in earnings, according to provisional estimates from the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations published on Sunday. Highly anticipated, and postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is only topped by Avengers:...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal How Disney and Sony's Deal Falling Through Affected the Film

For a month back in 2019, Spider-Man fans were disappointed about what his live-action future might be, as Disney and Sony ended their partnership to develop films focusing on the Wall-Crawler, with writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna also having to consider this fallout while developing Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Marvel Cinematic Universe connections at least somewhat off the table, the pair wanted to focus more on how the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home impacted Peter Parker, on top of all the other struggles a teenager might face at this point in their life. Luckily, the dispute between the studios was resolved, which then allowed the writers to layer in additional elements on top of the core components of Peter's more grounded struggles.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Film To Pass $1 Billion As ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Struggle At The Box Office

It’s official— “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has done what no other pandemic-era film has done so far, earning more than $1 billion worldwide. And the film did it in only 12 days. So, the box office is fully recovered, the pandemic is over, and we can go back to those coveted 2019 numbers, right? Well, not so much.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Passes $536M At Domestic Box Office

In less than 2 weeks, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has reached $536.6 million at the domestic box office, becoming the no. 12 film overall in the U.S. and Canada. It now swings past The Dark Knight ($534.8 million) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532.1 million), with Disney’s The Lion King ($543.6 million) and Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5 million) in its sights.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Andrew Garfield Fans Campaign For ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield fans are campaigning for him to play Spider-Man again in the canceled film The Amazing Spider-Man 3. This campaign is largely fueled by the overwhelming success of a very recent Marvel Cinematic Universe film. NOTE: If you still haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, you need to click...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy