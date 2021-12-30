ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 Cars, 5 People Trapped For Hours Under Borken Power Poles With Live Wires | Twin Peaks

By Vincent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article12.29.2021 | 6:00 PM | TWIN PEAKS: At Around 6pm Firefighters responded to reports of power poles that had broken in half and landed live power lines on two vehicles that were driving. Upon arriving on scene fire fighters found 2 vehicles with multiple people trapped in...

