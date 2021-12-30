2 Cars, 5 People Trapped For Hours Under Borken Power Poles With Live Wires | Twin Peaks

01.01.2022 | 1:06 AM | HOUSTON – HCSO responded to a two vehicle major crash. Deputies arrived and located a red Toyota Sienna & a Silver SUV. The silver SUV was traveling north on Barker Cypress when the Toyota failed to yield & turned in front of the SUV. There were 6 occupants in the Sienna, 4 were ejected from the vehicle. Two of the occupants were declared deceased at the scene. Two patients were transported via life flight. All other patients were transported by ground. One patient that was transported by life flight had CPR in progress. It is unclear if alcohol was a factor at this time. There were a total of 7 patients as a result of the incident. The District Attorneys office was en-route to assist in the investigation. There were several witnesses & deputies are looking for surveillance footage in the area. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO