Burnley goalscorer Lennon: We'll take positives from Man Utd defeat

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley goalscorer Aaron Lennon says they'll find positives after defeat at Manchester United. All four goals for Burnley's 3-1 defeat were struck before halftime. Lennon said, "We started well, gave away...

www.tribalfootball.com

