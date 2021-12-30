ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Meiko Satomura To Defend The NXT UK Women’s Championship Against Blair Davenport

By Stefano Briganti
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has made it official – next week on NXT UK we’ll see Meiko Satomura defend her Women’s Championship against the most recent signing Blair...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

wrestlingrumors.net

Another Big Wrestling Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Next on the list. The Coronavirus pandemic has started rocking the world all over again and this time in greater numbers. There are only so many things that can be done to bring the already high numbers down, and now the wrestling world is being impacted as well. That is the case again with a prominent star, who might be missing out on an upcoming big match as a result.
WWE
FanSided

WWE fans can’t believe Brock Lesnar won WWE Championship at Day 1

Wrestling fans were stunned that Brock Lesnar defeated Big E at Day 1 to win the WWE Championship on Saturday. Plans changed at the Day 1 event on Saturday after it was revealed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was pulled from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Reigns’ scheduled opponent, Brock Lesnar, was added to the WWE Championship Fatal Four-Way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Randy Orton & Matt Riddle vs. The Street Profits

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. The Street Profits was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. The Street Profits worked over Riddle in the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results 2022 Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for 2022 WWE DAY 1 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Brock Lesnar, Liv Morgan, King Corbin, Kofi Kingston, More

WWEShop.com is selling several new Suplex City t-shirts for Brock Lesnar. You can check those out below:. WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke with BT Sport’s “The Run-In” to discuss her match with Becky Lynch at tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Edge vs. The Miz

Edge vs. The Miz was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They went back and forth in the early going. Miz with a series of kicks before Edge tossed him to the floor. Edge hit a flapjack type of move off the apron to the floor. Edge tossed him onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Miz went for his finisher and Edge rolled him up for 2. Miz went for a submission, but Edge reversed it and rolled him up for 2. Miz tossed him into the ring post. Miz with the figure four leg lock, but Edge moved out of it. Miz sent him into the turnbuckle and rolled him up for 2. Edge with the crossface, but Maryse put Miz’s foot on the rope. They did a double boot spot. Edge missed the spear and Maryse hit Edge in the head to allow Miz to hit his finisher for 2. Mrayse got on the apron and Beth Phoenix came out to chase off Maryse. This distracted Miz and Edge hit a spear for the win.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1

During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, we saw “The R Superstar” Edge defeat The Miz by pinfall with a Spear. Edge’s wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix got involved in the match to chase Maryse away from ringside prior to Edge connecting with a Spear, setting up for a likely Mixed Tag Match between the two WWE power couples at a future WWE event.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan came out agressive and got some near falls, but Lynch knocked...
WWE
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sheamus & Ridge Holland Defeat Ricochet & Cesaro At WWE Day 1, Holland Injured

During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show, we saw Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeat Ricochet and Cesaro in a tag match by pinfall following a Brogue Kick from Sheamus to Cesaro. During the early part of the match, Holland was injured after suffering what appeared to be a...
WWE
The Independent

Francis Ngannou wants boxing clause in next UFC deal as champion eyes Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fights

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has said his next contract with the mixed martial arts promotion must include a clause that allows him to cross over into boxing.Ngannou, who knocked out Stipe Miocic last March to win the heavyweight title, has been locked in a contract dispute with the UFC in recent months, though the organisation’s president Dana White said this week that he recently had a “good talk” with the French-Cameroonian.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the 35-year-old is already looking ahead to a potential boxing...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Day One Preview, Predictions And Thoughts

We’ve got a new show this week and this time it is based around a new year. I’m not sure how interesting that is for a full pay per view, but WWE has set things up around flimsier premises before. The good thing is the card looks pretty solid and we could be in for a nice event. That is assuming the Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t wreck anything at the last minute. Let’s get to it.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Scarlett Bordeaux Says She Recorded The Fall And Pray Theme Song In A Bathroom

During a recent appearance on Renee Paquette’s “Oral Sessions” podcast, Scarlett Bordeaux commented on recording her and Karrion Kross’ ‘Fall and Pray’ theme song on a cell phone in a bathroom. Kross said,. “We were approached from the whole creative department in NXT. The...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ember Moon Post-WWE Ring Name And First Appearance

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (Athena Palmer) will be using her real name on the indies – Athena. Moon’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest 3 on Sunday, February 6 at the La Fontaine Bleue. You can find tickets for the signing at this link.
WWE

