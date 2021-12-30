ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski tease a "very emotional" new season of 'Queer Eye': "Tan cried! Tan's never cried"

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueer Eye's sixth season kicks off Friday, when the Fab 5 heads to to Texas for what star Bobby Berk says is one of the best seasons ever. "This season was very emotional, and I know that every season's emotional, but this one's more," the interior designer explained. "Tan cried! Tan's...

