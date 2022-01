Before everyone in the world showed up to watch three Peter Parkers in Spider-Man: No Way Home, both Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s legacies were somewhat besmirched by weak installments in their franchises. Maguire’s trilogy will always carry the glow of both having the first live-action Peter Parker and including what many consider one of the best of the Spidey films in Spider-Man 2, but the less said about Spider-Man 3 the better. And Garfield’s movies had been dumped on the ash heap of comic-book movie history and his Peter Parker often considered best forgotten. That context makes Garfield’s return as a scene-stealing, wise-cracking, emotionally fragile Peter Parker all the more triumphant. He emerges from No Way Home as the film’s MVP in a stacked cast of Oscar winners and bright young Marvel stars, elevating the overall impression of his superhero turn in the process. But the truth is Garfield has always been the best and most interesting actor to slip into Spidey’s red-and-blue spandex suit.

