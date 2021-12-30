Why You Should Binge-Watch The Shrink Next Door

Wes Anderson’s latest anthology film The French Dispatch is a love letter to journalists, as the director himself described the basic plot of the film. The movie features three main stories from the final issue of an American magazine in France set in the 20th-century at a fictional town of Ennui-sur-Blasé . The movie reunites Anderson with actors he has collaborated with in his previous films, including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Saoirse Ronan, Owen Wilson, Mathieu Amalric, Bob Balaban, and Léa Seydoux. In addition, Jeffrey Wright, Timothée Chalamet, Guillaume Gallienne, Benicio del Toro, Lyna Khoudr, and Stephen Park also join Anderson’s pastel-colored world in the film. In an article published by ABC, they described the plot’s film as “Structured around sections of the titular rag – a European offshoot of an American literary journal, inspired by The New Yorker – it features a series of beautifully crafted, if occasionally mechanical vignettes that riff on the contributing writers’ various beats: arts, politics, cooking, a dash of the obituaries.” Vox published a review of the film, saying, “For Wes-heads, The French Dispatch is likely satisfying. It’s like a greatest hits album, with many of his favorite themes: loneliness, friendship, family, love, death. Every intricate tableau and winking nod to his influences feels like a nudge to the audience, an invitation to be in on the joke.” Here are five movies to watch when you’re done with The French Dispatch.
