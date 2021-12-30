Why You Should Binge-Watch The Shrink Next Door

In 2021, Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy put out another feature, but this time it’s under the Netflix brand, which could be considered less painful because audiences didn’t have to shell out money to buy a ticket for Thunder Force. The superhero comedy is about two childhood best friends who become an unlikely crime-fighting duo after a formula gives them superpowers. Now, before I trash Thunder Force – because I have nothing good to say this movie – I’ll say that I’m not on the Melissa McCarthy hate train like most people. I genuinely do think that she can be funny when she’s given the right material. There’s a reason that the actress broke out in Bridesmaid; McCarthy wasn’t relying on an abundance of fat and uninspired jokes to carry her through the film. She was a likable presence that nailed down her comedic timing and had a sweet side to her as well. Her heart-to-heart talk with Annie showcased that she can balance comedy and sentimentally with ease. McCarthy has also been great in Spy, The Heat, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and St. Vincent. Octavia Spencer is also in Thunder Force. I don’t think I need to explain why she’s a great actress, though if this film is your first exposure to the Academy Award winner, then I could understand why you think so otherwise.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO