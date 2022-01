It’s a new year and companies are looking ahead as markets open for 2022. For some investors, the year is starting off on a positive note. One company that wasted no time taking off is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), despite the turbulence it saw during the final month of 2021. While Tesla stock may have had a difficult final quarter, it turns out that the company delivered an impressive 308,600 vehicles during Q4, surpassing expectations.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO