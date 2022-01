Mr. Lim Cheng Mong was surprised, when he found out an overdue credit debt of over $20000, with nearly 90 transactions unbeknownst to him. The bank had called him to inform him about the unpaid overdue. After which he started digging and then he found that the debt was due to his daughter’s in-game purchase in Genshin Impact that was made from her Grab account. This account was made for her to use on transportation expenses.

