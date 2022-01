Chip maker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is down 1.4% to trade at $183.64 this afternoon. The security has had a few volatile weeks on the charts, though it did score a Dec. 16, all-time high of $192.68. Shares have since cooled from that peak, and are now testing a floor at the $181 level. The good news is that QCOM's pullback has placed the equity near a trendline with historically bullish implications, which could lead to more record highs in the coming weeks.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO