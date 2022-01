It's been an impressive couple of month for beverage maker Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The shares staged a sharp bounce off the $222 level in late November and quickly toppled pressure at the $240 area, going on to notch a series of record highs last month. The positive price action continues into today's trading, with STZ up 1.2% at $255.79, set to log its third-consecutive record close. Year-over-year, STZ is up nearly 18%. This all comes just ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings, due out before Wall Street opens on Thursday, January 6.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO