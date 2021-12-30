ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil’s Esteves formally rejoins controlling group of BTG Pactual

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -André Esteves, a Brazilian banking executive who was briefly jailed on suspicion of corruption, but whose name was later cleared, has obtained all regulatory approvals to formally re-enter Banco BTG Pactual SA’s controlling group, the bank said in a Thursday securities...

KIRO 7 Seattle

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized with intestinal obstruction

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital for tests early Monday after experiencing abdominal discomfort, the government said in a statement. The hospital where he was admitted, Vila Nova Star, said in a statement the president had an...
HEALTH
AFP

Bolsonaro: Brazil's polarizing far-right president

When Jair Bolsonaro survived a knife attack at a 2018 campaign rally and went on to win Brazil's presidency that October, it only fueled die-hard supporters' faith in the man they call "The Myth." But the aura of invincibility around the far-right leader has faded as he enters the last year of his term with his popularity at an all-time low, the economy in recession and Brazil hit by one of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks. Complications from that infamous stabbing have likewise dogged the 66-year-old president -- the most recent emerging Monday, when he was rushed to the hospital because of an intestinal obstruction, his latest health problem since the attack. Bolsonaro, who tweeted a picture of himself flashing a thumbs-up from his hospital bed, said he may need surgery to fix the blockage, which forced him to break off a New Year's beach vacation and jet to the hospital in Sao Paulo.
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Brazil registers 28 COVID-19 deaths

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 28 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 1,721 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now recorded a total of 619,133 coronavirus deaths and 22,293,228 confirmed cases. The numbers do not reflect data from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
globalpropertyguide.com

Brazil’s housing market struggles continue

In Sao Paulo, house prices were down 5.51% during the year to Q3 2021. The pandemic has halted Brazil’s housing market recovery, with real house prices in Sao Paulo falling again by 5.51% during the year to Q3 2021, following a y-o-y increase of 0.21% last year. On a quarterly basis, Sao Paulo prices fell by 1.99% during the latest quarter.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Uncontacted Amazon tribes endangered in Peru, Brazil -indigenous group

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Deep in the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest area containing isolated and uncontacted tribes is under increasing threat from illegal logging and gold mining, advancing coca plantations and drug trafficking violence, a new report warns. An undetermined number of indigenous people that could number several...
CHINA
wibqam.com

China Evergrande says construction resumes at 91.7% of projects

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Thursday in its Wechat account that 91.7% of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort. Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

China commerce ministry expects retail sales to reach around 50 trln yuan by 2025

BEIJING (Reuters) – China expects its retail sales to reach around 50 trillion yuan by 2025, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday. China will further strengthen the effect of consumption on economic development in the next five years, the commerce miniStry said in notice outlining ITS domestic trade plan for 2021-2025.
RETAIL
The Independent

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil president admitted to hospital with abdominal pain

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital on Monday with abdominal pain, his doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo has said.He was taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital in the south of Sao Paulo. UOL quoted Dr Macedo as saying that the president shall undergo more tests “to find out what is in the abdomen”.“More tests will be conducted for a potential surgery on an internal obstruction in the abdominal region,” Mr Bolsonaro posted on Twitter, along with a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up in his hospital bed.The hospital where he was admitted said in a statement Mr...
HEALTH
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin set for ‘huge surprise’ in 2022, El Salvador president predicts

The president of El Salvador has made several bold predictions for bitcoin in 2022, forecasting a major price rally and a “huge surprise” for the cryptocurrency.Nayib Bukele said that he believed the price of bitcoin will more than double to reach $100,000 at some point over the next 12 months, while also speculating that two more countries will follow El Salvador’s lead by adopting bitcoin as legal tender.President Bukele became the first world leader to embrace the cryptocurrency when he ushered in the Bitcoin Law last year, officially making BTC legal tender in the central American country.He has since made...
CURRENCIES
wibqam.com

Indonesia 2021 budget deficit seen at 4.65% of GDP, well below estimates

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia recorded a budget deficit of 4.65% of gross domestic product for last year, “far smaller” than initial estimates, as revenues surpassed their target, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday. The government collected 2,003.1 trillion rupiah ($140.43 billion), she said, citing the...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2022

Taking a buy-and-hold approach to the right growth stocks can be a path to life-changing returns. Consider that a $1,000 investment in e-commerce services provider Shopify made just five years ago would now be worth roughly $32,000. With that kind of incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool...
STOCKS
wibqam.com

OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say

LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC+ is expected to go ahead with a planned 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil production increase in February at its next meeting, three sources from the producer group told Reuters on Monday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

Singapore Q4 home prices rise 5% q/q, most since 2010

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s private home prices jumped 5% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the most in over a decade, preliminary official data showed on Monday. For the whole of 2021, prices increased by 10.6%, compared to a 2.2% increase in 2020. (This story corrects...
REAL ESTATE
wibqam.com

HK retail sales rise for 10th month in Nov on improving economy

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s retail sales climbed for a 10th month in November as consumption sentiment remained positive amid an economic recovery and from the government’s digital retail voucher scheme to boost spending. Retail sales in November rose 7.1% from a year earlier to HK$30.7...
RETAIL

