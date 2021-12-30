ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil’s Esteves formally rejoins controlling group of BTG Pactual

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -André Esteves, a Brazilian banking executive who was briefly jailed on suspicion of corruption, but whose name was later cleared, has obtained all regulatory approvals to formally re-enter Banco BTG Pactual SA’s controlling group, the bank said in a Thursday securities...

