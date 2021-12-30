PJ Williams on calls of a 'dirty hit' after Chris Godwin injury: 'It's part of the game'

PJ Williams has been hitting the same way his entire career, but that changes when one of those hits is what injures someone's favorite player -- at least in their eyes.

The safety was at the center of those calls after he laid a low hit on Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin during the Saints' Week 15 win. Godwin made the catch over the middle of the field, but suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Cris Collinsworth, a former receiver, went on a long breakdown of the dangers of such a hit, and the noise only intensified as Godwin was ruled out of the game, and later when he was ruled out the rest of the season. Bucs coach Bruce Arians said he didn't view the hit as dirty, but did think the NFL needed to revisit their defenseless receiver protections.

Williams tries not to really "indulge" in the noise, but he's aware of it. And the fact is you have to hit someone somewhere, and the option of going high has been officiated out of the game, as it was intended to be.

"You never want to see anybody get hurt, but it’s part of the game," Williams said. "You can’t really hit people high anymore without getting flags or fines and stuff like that. I feel like that’s one of the best ways to get him down without hurting him or without hurting your team.”

There was no flag on the play and no fine from the NFL the following week, and the Saints went on to win 9-0, the first time a Tom Brady-led offense was shut out since 2006.

The safety and wide receiver haven't communicated directly, but both share the same agent, Troy Dandy of CAA Sports. Williams said he reached out through Dandy to make sure Godwin knew there was no intent to injury behind the hit. Tackling is just about reacting, Williams said. There's really no time in the moment to think about where you should hit someone. You're just trying to find a way to make a tackle in a way that won't get anyone hurt, and also won't hurt your own team with a yellow flag.

"Even with this game when Tua was coming, I ain’t thinking to go low or high right now, that’s a reaction," the safety said. "It could go either way.”

Godwin relayed back through Dandy that the WR didn't see it as a dirty hit.

Dirty hit or not, Williams will be a key player for the Saints as they attempt to find a way into the playoffs and maybe even another postseason meeting with the Bucs. They'll have to do that, most likely, with Taysom Hill at quarterback due to the results of an injury-producing hit from a Bucs player. That came during the Saints' Week 8 win, when linebacker Devin White pulled quarterback Jameis Winston down from behind , leading to a season-ending knee injury. White was penalized 15 yards for an illegal horsecollar tackle, a play that also earned him a hefty fine. Winston suffered a torn ACL and an injury to his MCL, ending his season.

But Williams' increased role in Week 17 has nothing to do with an injury, but COVID. Free safety Marcus Williams tested positive on Wednesday and is likely unavailable to play for the rematch with the Panthers. That absence comes a week after safety Malcolm Jenkins tested positive along with more than 20 others and missed the Week 16 loss to the Dolphins.

The veteran began his career at cornerback before shifting in a safety/nickel role the past few seasons. His pick-six against Tom Brady was what truly sealed the surprising victory over the Bucs after Winston went down.

“They trust me to play everywhere," Williams said, "but I for-sure embraced it.”