Canada’s WestJet cancelling 15% of January flights due to COVID-19 surge

BOSTON (CBS) — There were more flight delays and cancelations on Saturday for holiday travelers trying to return home. CBS News reports there were more than 2,400 U.S. flights and over 4,300 worldwide that were canceled, using data from the tracking service FlightAware. American, Delta, United and JetBlue canceled more than 100 flights apiece. According to FlightAware, there were at least 80 cancellations at Logan Airport on Saturday and over 160 delays. United Airlines said a spike in Omicron cases forced it to pull flights from their schedule. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines said winter weather forced them to suspend operations at airports in Chicago. Since Christmas Eve, there have been more than 13,000 canceled flights in the U.S.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO