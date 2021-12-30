ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canada’s WestJet cancelling 15% of January flights due to COVID-19 surge

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Canada’s WestJet Airlines will cancel 15% of scheduled flights in January because the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 has left the airline unable to fully staff its operations, the company said on Thursday. The announcement from privately owned WestJet, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, comes...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Canada#Westjet Airlines#Western Canada#Reuters#Omicron#North American#Morgan Bell
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Which airline is most likely to bump passengers from their flight?

With overbooked flights and lack of staff, it’s common for travelers to be involuntarily bumped from their flights. The FinanceBuzz team knows just how unpredictable air travel can be – in hopes of getting everyone home for the holidays, they analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics over the last year to determine: which airlines are most likely to bump their passengers, the airlines that offer compensation most often, and which airlines pay the most money for involuntary bumps.
LIFESTYLE
Dallas News

Southwest leads U.S. airlines in New Year’s Day flight cancellations

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off — with lots of frustration. By Saturday afternoon, more than 2,500 U.S. flights and nearly 4,400 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is the highest single-day toll yet since just before...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

Over 80 Flights Canceled At Logan Airport As Travel Issues Continue Across U.S.

BOSTON (CBS) — There were more flight delays and cancelations on Saturday for holiday travelers trying to return home. CBS News reports there were more than 2,400 U.S. flights and over 4,300 worldwide that were canceled, using data from the tracking service FlightAware. American, Delta, United and JetBlue canceled more than 100 flights apiece. According to FlightAware, there were at least 80 cancellations at Logan Airport on Saturday and over 160 delays. United Airlines said a spike in Omicron cases forced it to pull flights from their schedule. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines said winter weather forced them to suspend operations at airports in Chicago. Since Christmas Eve, there have been more than 13,000 canceled flights in the U.S.
TRAVEL
theavtimes.com

Holiday flights canceled at LAX, other airports due to COVID-19 issues

More flights were canceled at the Los Angeles International Airport and around the world Monday, as a wave of cancellations over the holiday weekend driven by the coronavirus pandemic continued to inconvenience travelers. As of 11:30 a.m., the tracking site FlightAware.com listed 94 cancellations Monday for flights in or out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

US airport chaos as more than 2,700 flights cancelled

Air travel continued to be severely disrupted in the United States on Saturday, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a massive spike in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant. The global air travel industry is still reeling from the highly contagious Omicron variant.
LIFESTYLE
CBS LA

Flight Cancellations At LAX, Elsewhere Continue To Disrupt Travel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather. A total of 207 flights canceled were canceled at LAX Sunday due to COVID-19 and weather issues. “My flight got canceled three times already,” said Ashley Hernandez, a traveler at LAX Sunday. “And it was due to a lack of crewmates.” On Sunday, flights were canceled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX. This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly. “We were on the phone with customer service and on the internet,” said Jonathan Schwarts, an LA resident. “Trying to find different flights.  And the check-out screen wasn’t working.” Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers. United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

73K+
Followers
37K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy