During Cobra Kai’s two-part season 4 finale, Carrie Underwood makes a surprise cameo. Not only that, but the singer kicks off the anticipated 51st All Valley Karate Tournament by covering Survivor’s “Moment of Truth,” the theme song from The Karate Kid. “I’m so honored to be here,” the former American Idol winner says, before cheekily adding, “I didn’t see a lot of karate growing up in Oklahoma, but you guys know I love to compete just like these wonderful young men and young women.”

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO