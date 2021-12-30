ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (ALPA)

investing.com
 4 days ago

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger,...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Freedom Acquisition I Corp Unit (FACT_u)

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Kimberly Parry Organics Corp (KPOC)

Kimberly Parry Organics Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. distributes its products through 500 outlets, including CosmeKitchen locations in Japan; Beauty Gallery locations in Macau; Great Jones Spa in New York; Four Seasons Resorts in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara; Terranea Resort & Spa in California; Ascent Spa at Tenaya Lodge, California; and other retail outlets across the United States. The company was formerly known as VizStar, Inc. and changed its name to Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. in April 2014. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in San Clemente, California.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp (SMA)

The implementation on the mainnet is expected to be an “eco-friendly” one after VeChain partnered with several companies to achieve it. SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF): Q3 GAAP EPS of €0.06.Revenue of €256.67M (-1.1% Y/Y)Press Release. Dogecoin (DOGE) To Look For Buyers Around The 200-SMA At $0.25.
ECONOMY
investing.com

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp (EUSG)

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Visionary Gold Corp (VIZ)

June 27 (Reuters) - Galileo Exploration Ltd GXL.V : * GALILEO EXPLORATION LTD - RONALD A. RIEDER HAS RESIGNED AS PRESIDENT, CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY * GALILEO EXPLORATION... March 23 (Reuters) - Galileo Exploration Ltd GXL.V : * ‍GALILEO EXPLORATION HAS ELECTED TO TERMINATE MAJUBA HILL LEASE AND...
BUSINESS
CBS New York

Goldman Sachs Joins List Of Wall Street Firms Telling Workers To Stay Remote

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Goldman Sachs has joined the list of Wall Street firms telling workers to stay home due to the surge in COVID cases. The investment bank sent a memo Sunday asking employees who can work remotely to do so until January 18. Offices will remain open, with safety protocols in place. Last week, JP-Morgan Chase gave employees the option to work from home for the first two weeks of January. Citigroup also told workers who can do their jobs remotely to stay home.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Athena Gold Corp (AHNR)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It holds 10% interest and has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres and two patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as well as a separate block of ten ES claims covering 202 acres. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Major Precious Metals Corp (SIZE)

Major Precious Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The company explores for gold, palladium, platinum, titanium, vanadium, and copper. It holds a 100% interest in the Skaergaard project consists of two exploration licenses located on the east coast of Greenland. The company was formerly known as Eastern Zinc Corp. and changed its name to Major Precious Metals Corp. in June 2020. Major Precious Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Veridetx Corp (WBSI)

Veridetx Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी. WebSafety Inc., a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company’s WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children’s mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking. It also offers DriveSafety app, which disables mobile device from texting and performing other related activities while driving a vehicle. The company was formerly known as VeriDetx Corp. and changed its name to WebSafety Inc. in June 2021. WebSafety Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Billionaire Del Vecchio says Italian companies too focused on dividends - press

MILAN (Reuters) - Billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio said Italian companies often favour dividends to growth, daily Il Corriere della Sera quoted him as saying on Tuesday. "Dividends today are often at the expense of companies dimensional growth," he said. Del Vecchio, 86, is the founder of eyewear giant Luxiottica, now...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Canoe Mining Ventures Corp (CLV)

Clover Thrills Binance Users With $10M Worth of CLV Giveaways. Clover Finance focuses on driving improvement in the landscape of cross-chain compatibility and multi-chain wallets experiences.The post Clover Thrills Binance Users With $10M... Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canoe Mining Ventures Corp CLV.V : * CANOE PROVIDES UPDATE ON REVERSE TAKEOVER...
MARKETS
investing.com

Bunker Hill Mining Corp (BHLL)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bunker Hill Mining Corp BNKR.CD :* BUNKER HILL APPOINTS JAMES STONEHOUSE AS VICE PRESIDENT EXPLORATION. Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bunker Hill Mining Corp BNKR.CD : * BUNKER HILL REPORTS REINSTATEMENT OF LEASE FOR THE BUNKER HILL MINE, PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND NEW BOARD MEMBER. Nov 20 (Reuters)...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures, Global Stocks Rise As 2022 Begins; Oil Jumps

Though markets rise, virus and inflation worries linger. Oil vaults higher ahead of this week's OPEC monthly meeting. US benchmark contracts on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 advanced on Monday, along with European shares to start the 2022 trading year. Nonetheless, investors continue monitoring developments on...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record quarterly and annual deliveries that exceeded the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts. The company’s fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 308,600 units, representing roughly 28% quarter-over-quarter increase from the 241,300 cars delivered in the third quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the change was about 71%. Tesla shares gained 0.6% to $1,062.60 in the after-hours trading session.
STOCKS
investing.com

Shares Suspended From Trading in Hong Kong: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group announced its shares will be suspended from trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday without giving a reason. Cifi Holdings, a Chinese property developer, offered to buy its outstanding 5.5% bond due in 2022 at $1,000.5 for each $1,000 in principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.
MARKETS

