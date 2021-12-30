ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subscriber Alert: Happy New Year

By Editorial Submissions
perfumerflavorist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfumer & Flavorist+ will be closed on Friday, December 31 to celebrate the new year. Perfumer...

www.perfumerflavorist.com

perfumerflavorist.com

PB Swiss Tools Debuts Vanilla-scented Handgrips

Switzerland-based tool manufacturer, PB Swiss Tools, launched a collection of vanilla-scented handgrips made from cellulose butyrate acetate (CAB). CAB is a wood-derived material that is natural, environmentally friendly and resistant to gasoline and oil. The company also offers vanilla-scented options for its classic and multicraft grips, per an article from...
Rolling Stone

Let’s Eat Grandma’s ‘Happy New Year’ Is Indie-Pop Dynamite

A set of mmm’s and explosive synths open the new stunner from Let’s Eat Grandma, the U.K. duo made up of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth. And as the title suggests, “Happy New Year” is a genuinely happy track, with actual firecrackers entering at three-and-a-half minutes and lines about the joy of having a clean slate while keeping nostalgia tucked away in your back pocket. “Sparks in the sky until we meet the sunrise,” Walton sings, “then see the year come into bloom.” “Happy New Year” is rooted in Walton and Hollingworth’s lifelong friendship, with childhood memories that date back to...
Refinery29

Your Love Horoscope For 2022 Is Here, & These Are The Dates When Luck Is On Your Side

We're entering a brand-new year with hope in our hearts. We begin 2022 with Venus in retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, a movement that asks us to be cautious in our romantic relationships and encounters. But when Venus, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money, stations direct in practical Capricorn on 29th January, we're ready to climb out of our shells and embrace exciting new possibilities. If you're single, you'll feel supported by the flirtatious powers of this intoxicating planet. If you're in a relationship, you could be inspired to heat things up with your partner and create financial stability.
#Happy New Year#Linkedin#Flavorist#Perfumer Flavorist#P F#Flavor
Elite Daily

The Gemini Full Moon Will Have The Biggest Impact On 4 Zodiac Signs

When a full moon is taking place, you can almost always expect things to become far more intense. Emotions are heightened, tensions rise, and there’s a strong sense that something is about to change. Believe it or not, there’s a reason everyone tends to act a little wild under the full moon. This is when the moon is forming an exact opposition with the sun, setting the stage for a battle of wills. In astrology, the moon rules over your inner world while the sun rules over your outer world, which is why a full moon tends to reveal some major truths. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the truth might just set you free.
New York Post

Your 2022 horoscope brings a better year—find out major predictions

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The year 2022 will bring you a major chance to heal and envision how you’d like your life to grow in the decade to come, Aries. You’ll find that you are being divinely guided by a loving universe as you reflect on the past, learn the lessons you’ve needed and prepare for a bright new chapter to begin. May until October will be the most magnificent period of the year for you, as you are ready for a great rebirth. You’ll be extremely lucky in every way, so seize the day and create the life you’ve always wanted!
The US Sun

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
perfumerflavorist.com

Firmenich Announces Magical Botanical as 2022 Flavor of the Year

Firmenich’s 2022 Flavor of the Year is Magical Botanical, drawing inspiration from the transformative nature of botanicals. The flavor was designed around a core of botanical ingredients and culinary herbs to inspire new creativity across sweet goods, savory foods and beverages. This is the first time that Firmenich created...
perfumerflavorist.com

Hypebae x P.F. Candle Co. Collab on Scent Bundle

Hypebae and P.F. Candle Co. released the Teakwood Tobacco Bundle Set, which includes a 7.2 oz. soy candle and 3.5 fl. oz. reed diffuser. Both products are packaged in a signature amber-toned glass. The bundle set features a teakwood and tobacco fragrance with scent notes of O.G. leather, teak and...
perfumerflavorist.com

Creative Approaches to Naturals in Fine Fragrance

The World Perfumery Congress (WPC) is returning to Miami Beach, Florida June 29-July 1, 2022, and early bird rates are now available for attendees. Visit worldperfumerycongress.com to join in the fun. The 2022 World Perfumery Congress' lineup of perfumers will include Givaudan's Vice President of Perfumery, Rodrigo Flores-Roux alongside Senior...
