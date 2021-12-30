LETTER: Build Back Better helps working-class families

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has a long list of issues with the Build Back Better bill. Near the top is his concern that the legislation might make inflation worse. Out of all of Mr. Manchin’s arguments against the bill, this one is probably the most deeply flawed. What happens to inflation in the coming months will be driven largely by the coronavirus and the Federal Reserve’s actions. If Build Back Better — or some version of it — passes soon, the bill would be a rounding error in inflation calculations.

