LETTER: Build Back Better helps working-class families

Women in their mid-40s to 60s living in rural Ireland are not motivated to continue working into older age by money, but instead by their life purpose and for social connection, a study had found.The qualitative study of 25 women aged 45 to 65 in Connemara, Co Galway, was carried out by NUI Galway and led by the Whitaker Institute to look at the financial reasons to work later in life using constructivist grounded theory.If found that ‘mid-life’ women, even if in lower paid, precarious work or in poorer health, may choose to continue working into older age for reasons...
