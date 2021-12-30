ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Build Back Better helps working-class families

wvgazettemail.com
 3 days ago

The Build Back Better Act proposes an investment in us — working families — that will pay dividends for our society in the near and long term. This investment in America’s workforce isn’t so much radical...

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Older women in rural areas ‘not motivated by money to work’

Women in their mid-40s to 60s living in rural Ireland are not motivated to continue working into older age by money, but instead by their life purpose and for social connection, a study had found.The qualitative study of 25 women aged 45 to 65 in Connemara, Co Galway, was carried out by NUI Galway and led by the Whitaker Institute to look at the financial reasons to work later in life using constructivist grounded theory.If found that ‘mid-life’ women, even if in lower paid, precarious work or in poorer health, may choose to continue working into older age for reasons...
WORLD
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Build Back Better would worsen Maine’s child care crisis

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Aside from its $1.7 trillion price tag — with a Congressional Budget Office estimate suggesting its true cost is as high as nearly $5 trillion if its policies are made permanent — the Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan has some concerning provisions that would only worsen the child care crisis in Maine.
MAINE STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

How the Build Back Better Act impacts healthcare

The House of Representatives narrowly passed the Build Back Better Act last month. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. The $1.6 trillion spending bill is intended to provide funding for a wide range of initiatives, including education, housing, paid family and medical leave, climate change relief, and healthcare.
LAW
Washington Post

Context is sorely needed on Build Back Better

The Build Back Better Act is estimated to cost $2.2 trillion over 10 years. Articles should also indicate how large the U.S. economy is to contextualize the spending proposals for readers. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. In 2020 alone, the U.S. gross domestic product —...
ECONOMY
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Build Back Better is a vehicle to get things through: the popular, the unpopular, and the pork alike.

I see numerous attacks about support and opposition to Build Back Better (BBB). So and so doesn’t care about inflation/deficits. So and so wants tax cuts for rich people (SALT deduction). So and so wants to kill Americans because they don’t support the $35 monthly cap on insulin prices. So and so hates children because they don’t support early childhood education.
BUSINESS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: It’s not just Manchin who’s to blame for sinking the Build Back Better bill

Many are rightly angry at West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for his refusal to support the Build Back Better bill, which extends child tax credits, funds universal pre-kindergarten, fights climate change, lowers prescription drug prices, and funds elder care — all of which would help working families, create jobs and move our economy forward, while (in the calculations of most leading economists) adding very little to inflation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wuft.org

Omicron Spike and The Fight Over Build Back Better

This week as Omicron spiked, President Biden sought to reassure the country and announced new actions to protect Americans and help communities and hospitals battle the new variant. The panel also discussed the latest on Build Back Better and President Biden’s relationship with Sen. Manchin.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Sen. Manchin is wrong on inflation and Build Back Better

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has a long list of issues with the Build Back Better bill. Near the top is his concern that the legislation might make inflation worse. Out of all of Mr. Manchin’s arguments against the bill, this one is probably the most deeply flawed. What happens to inflation in the coming months will be driven largely by the coronavirus and the Federal Reserve’s actions. If Build Back Better — or some version of it — passes soon, the bill would be a rounding error in inflation calculations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
coloradopolitics.com

Build Back Better is bad for Colorado business

President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, which the House passed last month but is currently on very rocky ground in the Senate, proposes to raise taxes on foreign earnings of U.S. companies to 15% from 10.5%. The increase, which would especially impact U.S. energy multinationals, would apply to the...
COLORADO STATE
greenvillejournal.com

Letter to the Editor: Building a better future

Drugs, a nearby murder, and mold the management refused to address are some of the complaints about my apartment I made to a friend before she said, “Why don’t you buy a house?”. I laughed. “Houses are expensive!” I’d never really given much thought to owning a home....
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Concord Monitor

Study: Food stamp eligible people may not know they qualify

New Hampshire hasn’t had an outreach plan for its food stamp program in more than four years – and an analysis of recent years shows that people who are eligible may not be using the program, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The institute found that outreach could...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where Retirees Are Most Likely to Move

The retirement age in America has changed over time. The Social Security Administration keeps a record it calls “normal retirement age.” For people born in1937 and earlier, the age was 65. Over time, the figure has risen. For people born in 1960 or later, the figure is 67.  A number of calculations go into when […]
ECONOMY
Great Bend Tribune

Legislators should oppose ‘Build Back Better’ plan

I believe that if the multi-trillion “Build Back Better” bill is passed, America, as we know it, will be destroyed. I thank Senator Joe Manchin for having the courage to stand up to the liberal bullies to block this bill. He may go down in history as a national hero. Thank you, Senator Manchin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ladowntownnews.com

Opinion: Don't just build back better, build back smarter

The bipartisan Infrastructure Act represents an overdue and necessary investment into our crumbling roads, bridges, ports and highways. But rebuilding is not enough. It is time to restructure our cities and highways. The act includes:. • $110 billion for roads and bridges. • $73 billion to upgrade the electric grid.
TRAFFIC
@JohnLocke

Build Back Better Bill’s Failure Shows That the American System Works

Kevin Williamson of National Review Online highlights an important lesson from the demise of the Biden administration’s bloated spending plan. The Left loves “the masses” — at least, in theory. As a matter of historical fact, leftist regimes around the world spent most of the 20th century putting “the masses” into camps or intentionally starving them to death or, from time to time, eating them … to make a political point, and they have not done a hell of a lot better in the 21st century. …
U.S. POLITICS

