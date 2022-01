The company had been responding to customer complaints in Amazon’s digital and device forums, only to say that its technical team was still investigating the issue. But things came to a head when an article by Liliputing.com detailing the problems got traction and was picked up by a wider range of news sites, forcing Amazon to publicly comment on the matter. It then said it was working on a fix that impacted “app performance and launches” that had affected the “small number of Amazon Appstore users that have upgraded to Android 12.” The company noted at the time the issue didn’t impact Amazon Fire TV devices or Amazon Fire tablets.

