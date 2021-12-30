ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat reunite with Mario Chalmers via 10-day deal

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChEei_0dZQv9aU00
Mario Chalmers last played in the NBA for the Grizzlies in 2017-18. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat are reuniting with an old friend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who hears from agent Jerry Dianis that Mario Chalmers will return to the team on a 10-day hardship contract.

Chalmers, 35, spent the first seven-plus years of his NBA career in Miami from 2008-15 and won a pair of championships during that time. Across nine total NBA seasons, the veteran guard averaged 8.9 points and 3.7 assists on .417/.351/.793 shooting in 646 regular-season games (26.7 minutes per contest). He also appeared in 99 postseason contests for the Heat.

Chalmers hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018, but — as we reported earlier this month — he recently signed a G League contract in the hopes of getting back into the NBA. He appeared in two games for the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver’s G League affiliate, before catching on with the Heat.

Miami has reached a series of 10-day agreements this week after having been hit hard by injuries and COVID-19. The team officially signed Kyle Guy, Aric Holman and Haywood Highsmith on Thursday and also has a deal lined up with Nik Stauskas.

If Stauskas and Chalmers officially sign within the next 24 hours or so, we could see them in action as soon as Friday night in Houston.

#The Grand Rapids Gold
