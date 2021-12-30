Seahawks place LG Damien Lewis on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Seahawks have activated most of the players off their Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days, but a few are still coming and going.

Today, the team announced that starting left guard Damien Lewis has been placed on the list. He joins defensive lineman L.J. Collier and cornerback Bless Austin.

Lewis had a strong rookie season at right guard but has had issues in pass protection this year on the left side. If he misses Sunday’s game against the Lions, the next man up may be Dakoda Shepley, who hasn’t played yet this season.

In related news, wide receiver Tyler Lockett described his own ordeal with COVID-19 with reporters during his press conference. Lockett detailed a laundry list of symptoms and says he lost eight pounds.

Scary stuff.

Lockett said he doesn’t know if he had the Omicron variant. He’s vaccinated but had not gotten a booster shot before his infection.