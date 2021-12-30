Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets

CET is a fund that focuses mainly on equity with the primary objective of the fund being capital growth. Central Securities (CET) is a closed-end fund that has been around for several decades. CET is a fund that focuses mainly on equity, but it has the mandate to invest in bonds, convertible securities, warrants and real estate if it chooses to do so. The primary objective of the fund is capital growth. This fund somehow reminds me of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), with the CEO Wilmot H. Kidd announcing this year that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Corporation after almost 40 years with the company. One also has to understand that CET has a very concentrated bet on a New England insurance company - The Plymouth Rock Company - which represents over 22% of the portfolio holdings and has been a cornerstone of the fund for over 30 years. I called the fund "old-school" because it is unleveraged, distributes dividends only twice a year and has had a very stable management team. This fund does not chase the newest, shiniest transformative performers, but is a stable, long term investment vehicle with one concentrated bet via a non-listed insurance company. The fund has a great Sharpe ratio of over 1 when considering a 10-year lookback period, a high Sortino ratio of 1.7 and great annualized returns. The fund usually trades at a 16% discount to NAV, which is only 12% now. We advise starting a small position in the fund and adding on dips as the discount to NAV moves towards the historical -16% level. We believe the fund is a good long term performer as it tracks well the S&P 500 index, but a savvy investor needs to look to take advantage of the CEF structure via purchases at historical discount levels or below rather than the current one.

