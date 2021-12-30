ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GA Mom Kristy Siple Charged With Felony Murder After Death Of Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

By Jason Brow
 3 days ago
Russell County Sheriff's Office

Weeks after five-year-old Kamarie Holland was tragically found dead in Alabama, her mother, Kristy Siple, was arrested and charged with the young girl’s murder.

Kristy Siple, 35, was arrested on Tuesday in Columbus, Georgia, on a felony murder charge filed in Alabama. The charges stem from the disappearance and death of her five-year-old daughter, Kamarie Holland. “Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, with assistance from the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested Kristy Marie Siple on December 28, 2021, for Murder During the Course of Kidnapping, Murder During the Course of Rape, Murder During the Course of Sodomy and Human Trafficking,” the department said in a statement to HollywoodLife.

Kristy Siple’s mugshot (Russell County Sheriff’s Office)

Siple waived extradition to Alabama, according to PEOPLE, and she reportedly hasn’t entered a plea. Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, issued a statement to WRBL shortly after Kristy’s arrest, saying that “the amount of pain” the family feels with Kamarie’s death “will never cease.” In the statement, Corey called Kristy “a monster,” and if found guilty of the alleged murder, said that Kristy “should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get. … My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.” A GoFundMe — along with a photo of the little girl — has been set up here to help Kamarie’s family with funeral expenses.

It was Kristy who first reported Kamarie missing to the Columbus police department on Dec. 13. She allegedly told the officials that she woke up that morning to find Kamarie was gone from their Georgia home and that the front door was left open. Tragically, the young girl’s body was found later that day inside a vacant house in Phenix City, Alabama. Phenix is roughly 1.5 miles away from Columbus, just across the Chattahoochee River.

Two weeks before Kristy’s arrest, authorities arrested Jeremy Williams, 37, and charged him with capital murder with Kamarie’s death. Williams was taken into custody at the Bamboo Motel on Opelika Road in Phenix City, per KKTV 11 News. Authorities said he and Kristy knew each other, but the sheriff said they were not dating. Williams was previously charged with abusing children in Phenix City and Columbus, per KKTV (he was acquitted of the Phenix City charge through a jury trial, per PEOPLE.) He was also a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old in Alaska, but charges were dropped to insufficient evidence.

Authorities are waiting for an official autopsy report. During a press conference, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said investigators believe Kamarie’s cause of death was asphyxiation and that the motive behind the kidnapping was sexual. As of Thursday, it was unclear if Williams had entered a plea to the charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

Ledger-Enquirer

Man charged with killing 5-year-old Columbus girl tells judge he doesn’t want lawyer

The man charged with killing a 5-year-old Columbus girl told a Russell County judge during his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon that he didn’t want a lawyer. Jeremy Tremaine Williams was taken into custody at the Bamboo Motel on Opelika Road Monday evening, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said in a press conference earlier in the day, and charged with capital murder in the death of Kamarie Holland.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mother of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland has been arrested for murder in connection to her daughter’s death. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed that Kristy Hoskins was arrested Tuesday. According to authorities, Kamarie Holland was abducted by Jeremy Williams in the early hours of Dec....
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
wpsdlocal6.com

Police: Girl gave birth after her father sold her to another man in Kentucky

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who police say sold his juvenile daughter to another man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking. Troopers and social services launched an investigation in November after investigators learned that the girl had given birth in March, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS 46

Missing 14-year-old recovered, 4 adults arrested in Fulton County for trafficking

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Four adults have been arrested for human trafficking in Fulton County, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Georgia's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated its investigation after reviewing an alert issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. From this alert, Unit Investigator Bryan Kimbell was able to identify, locate and rescue a 14-year-old victim. The victim had been missing for approximately seven weeks at the time of the recovery in Febuary 2021.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
abc17news.com

A partial skull bone and dozens of skeletal remains found in missing student’s car found in creek after almost 46 years

Investigators picking through Kyle Clinkscales’ rusted 1974 Ford Pinto have recovered a partial skull bone, dozens of human remains and personal items believed to belong to the college student, who’s been missing for almost 46 years, authorities announced on Thursday. The Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office said on...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
