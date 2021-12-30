ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WATCH: The drugged driving problem

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be a busy holiday and Packers weekend. The former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin averaging 25 new COVID-19 deaths, nearing 10,000 mark

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The seven-day average of new COVID-19 deaths is 25. The Department of Health Services says 9,928 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 with 1,101 probable deaths. The state is still on track to hit the 10,000 death milestone before the new year. “We encourage...
WISCONSIN STATE
953wiki.com

Prosecutor David Sutter: DRUNK AND DRUGGED DRIVING PREVENTION

Madison, Indiana (December 28, 2021) - As your Prosecutor and in partnership with state and local law enforcement, we are focused on your safety as you travel the roads this time of year. For that reason, we want to take this opportunity to pass along some helpful information. During the...
MADISON, IN
Odessa American

CATES: Please don’t drive drunk or drugged

Every New Year’s Eve since college, I think about the cost of driving drunk or drugged. My best friend and roommate graduated in early December and a little more than 3 weeks later, on New Year’s Eve, she was killed by a drunk driver. She was only 22. I would love to say she is the only person I have known who died in this senseless way, but she’s not. As awful as that was, she’s not the worst one. My husband’s best friend since elementary school and his wife lost their 8-year-old daughter to a person under the influence as well. The person that killed their child had multiple arrests for driving intoxicated behind the wheel, yet he still had a driver’s license and access to a vehicle. Even after killing that child and other children in the car, that person served a short sentence. Since then, the penalties for drugged or drunk driving have increased, and statistically, the numbers for drunk driving have gone down each year since the early 1980’s, though drugged driving is not decreasing at the same rates. Still, far too many people are killed when people are driving drunk or drugged. For this problem, like so many, the best medicine is not dealing with the aftermath, but preventing the problem to begin with.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Packers#Driving
duboiscountyherald.com

Sheriff: avoid drunk and drugged driving

As your Sheriff and in partnership with state and local law enforcement, we are focused on your safety as you travel the roads this time of year. For that reason, we want to take this opportunity to pass along some helpful information. During the holidays and into the new year,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

Mobile home explodes in Princeton area

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt when a mobile home exploded in Marquette County on Christmas Day. At 1:38 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an explosion at Puckaway Shores in Mecan Township. No one was home at the time of the explosion...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah girl discharged from hospital after liver transplant

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A little Neenah girl featured in an Action 2 News story has been released from a hospital following a liver transplant. Audrey Huss’ mom posted in the Stay with Audrey Grey Facebook group that Audrey was recently discharged after 27 days in the hospital. Action...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Waupun woman surprised with all-terrain wheelchair

WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - One Waupun woman can now spend more time outside thanks to the Action Mobility Foundation for gifting her an all-terrain wheelchair. Abby Lane is a UW-Oshkosh student, who was injured in an automobile accident while in college in Michigan in 2015. The accident rendered her a paraplegic. Due to Abby being a Wisconsin resident, going to school in Michigan she did not qualify for the “no-fault” insurance coverage the state of Michigan grants for automobile accident victims. Abby’s family was left to pay for all the finances themselves and could not get help through insurance.
WAUPUN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newnan Times-Herald

The Dangers of Drunk and Drugged Driving

Most people have grown up learning not to drink and drive and to never do drugs. We sit in assemblies at school, hear our parents and teachers talk to us about the dangers. Most have decided for themselves that they will never get behind the wheel in such a state of impairment.
GEORGIA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Unattended wood-burning device sparks shed fire in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A makeshift shed caught fire in Appleton Wednesday night. At about 8:30 p.m., Appleton firefighters were called to a fire in the 1300 block of W. Second St. on the city’s west side. Crews found a shed on fire. It took about 15 minutes to...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Former CDC director's guidance for schools

It will be a busy holiday and Packers weekend. The former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin gets a big surprise. The former CDC director gives his thoughts. They well help the local teams. 3 Brilliant Minutes: Salt dangers for our waters. Updated: 5 hours ago. Salt isn't great for our waterways.
EDUCATION
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: NYE and vaccinations

People are getting tested before New Year's. The pastor is remembered during a funeral. GPS device is used to track drugs stolen from pharmacies. Celebrating the New Year and redefining fun. Updated: 11 hours ago. L.C. Green is remembered for his dedication to the community.
HEALTH
WBAY Green Bay

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb after holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Wisconsin after a slow holiday weekend. On Tuesday, the Department of Health Services reported 5,758 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s up from 2.621 new cases reported Monday. The seven-day average of new confirmed cases...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Rush to get rapid tests

Some celebrations will require vaccination. GPS device is used to track drugs stolen from pharmacies. The pastor is remembered during a funeral. Celebrating the New Year and redefining fun. Updated: 8 hours ago. L.C. Green is remembered for his dedication to the community.
HEALTH
WBAY Green Bay

WWII memorabilia stolen from old Sheboygan County asylum

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are looking for three males who stole World War II memorabilia from the Sheboygan County Comprehensive Hospital, once known as the Sheboygan County Asylum. There were two separate burglaries. One happened on Dec. 26 and the other happened on Dec. 30, at the building...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Bellin Health welcomes Navy team

The cancellation is due to omicron spread fears. It will be a busy holiday and Packers weekend. The former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin gets a big surprise. The former CDC director gives his thoughts. 3 Brilliant Minutes: Salt dangers for our waters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Salt isn't great for our...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Remembering a firefighter

Nicholas Kelley considers himself lucky for having a new arm. People are going back to the show. How the program will be funded. The message to people amid COVID infections. Why doctors are recommending the treatment.
HEALTH
WBAY Green Bay

Navy medical team joins Bellin Health as COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of a 23-person Navy medical team are working side-by-side with doctors and nurses at Bellin Health as they treat patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses. The Navy personnel include doctors, critical care nurses and respiratory therapists. They’re coming at the request of the Federal...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 Brilliant Minutes: Salt dangers for our waters

The cancellation is due to omicron spread fears. It will be a busy holiday and Packers weekend. The former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin gets a big surprise. The former CDC director gives his thoughts. Updated: 5 hours ago. They well help the local teams.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Bionic arm strong

Honoring the life of Stephen Smith. People are going back to the show. How the program will be funded. The message to people amid COVID infections. Why doctors are recommending the treatment.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy