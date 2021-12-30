ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Please see below for links to each of the abrdn U.S. closed-end funds monthly factsheets including performance and portfolio composition as of November 30, 2021. Equity Funds. Fixed Income...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of each of the Invesco closed-end funds listed below today declared the following dividends. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals. VTN. $0.0478. - Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. IIM. $0.0640. - Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closed End Fund#Investment#Equity Funds#Pa Accesswire#Factsheets#Abrdn Australia Limited#Asia Ltd#Llc
Seekingalpha.com

CET: An Old-School Closed End Fund

CET is a fund that focuses mainly on equity with the primary objective of the fund being capital growth. Central Securities (CET) is a closed-end fund that has been around for several decades. CET is a fund that focuses mainly on equity, but it has the mandate to invest in bonds, convertible securities, warrants and real estate if it chooses to do so. The primary objective of the fund is capital growth. This fund somehow reminds me of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), with the CEO Wilmot H. Kidd announcing this year that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Corporation after almost 40 years with the company. One also has to understand that CET has a very concentrated bet on a New England insurance company - The Plymouth Rock Company - which represents over 22% of the portfolio holdings and has been a cornerstone of the fund for over 30 years. I called the fund "old-school" because it is unleveraged, distributes dividends only twice a year and has had a very stable management team. This fund does not chase the newest, shiniest transformative performers, but is a stable, long term investment vehicle with one concentrated bet via a non-listed insurance company. The fund has a great Sharpe ratio of over 1 when considering a 10-year lookback period, a high Sortino ratio of 1.7 and great annualized returns. The fund usually trades at a 16% discount to NAV, which is only 12% now. We advise starting a small position in the fund and adding on dips as the discount to NAV moves towards the historical -16% level. We believe the fund is a good long term performer as it tracks well the S&P 500 index, but a savvy investor needs to look to take advantage of the CEF structure via purchases at historical discount levels or below rather than the current one.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

FOF: A One-Stop Shop Closed-End Fund

FOF is an attractive fund of funds approach, though we should be patient at its current price. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) takes a fund of funds approach to investing. They hold any closed-end fund that you can think of and have significant flexibility. That makes them a great one-stop shop for a CEF investor that's looking for significant diversification. FOF held 113 positions at the end of September, according to CEFConnect. From there, those 113 positions likely are holding thousands of different positions.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Blackstone Credit Closed-End Funds Declare Special Distributions

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Liquid Credit Strategies LLC, an affiliate of Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors LP (collectively, and together with their affiliates in the credit-focused business of Blackstone Inc., "Blackstone Credit"), announced today a special distribution for each of the three listed closed-end funds it advises, Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE: BSL), Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX), and Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE: BGB) (each a "Fund" and together the "Funds"). These special distributions are in addition to each Fund's regular monthly distributions. The special distribution for each Fund is set forth below, and the following dates apply to the special distributions declared today:
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Bargain Medical REITs for Great Dividends in 2022

These three REITs offer dividend yields at 4% or more. They focus on investment-grade clients that offer stability. In today's overheated stock market, it's hard to find value or yield because stocks are so highly priced. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) all go against that grain. The three medical real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer high but stable yields at low valuations.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Want to Build Life-Changing Wealth? 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Investors hoping to create life-changing wealth should take a long-term mindset. Airbnb is reshaping the tourism industry, offering consumers more flexibility than hotels. Intuit is the gold standard in tax prep and accounting software, and management is executing a smart growth strategy. Day trading is often portrayed in a glamorous...
INCOME TAX
dallassun.com

Cann American Corp. Announces Engagement of PCAOB Auditor to Prepare for Uplisting

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), a forward-thinking holding company building a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the legal cannabis and hemp industries, is pleased to announce the engagement of Michael Gillespie & Associates, PLLC as the company's auditor. Having taken...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Stratio, Inc. Announced Release Of New AI Technology For Use At Border Checkpoints

New AI Inspection System Detects Potential Design Infringement By Analyzing Photos From Via Mobile App. Stratio, Inc., an AI and sensor company that creates proprietary infrared technology to enhance public safety, announced the release of a new AI-enhanced image inspection solution. The new Stratio, Inc. technology can instantly detect design infringements at border checkpoints on suspected items. The system was developed with support from South Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) as the “AI Convergence for Illegal Counterfeit Inspection System” project and will play a key role in helping the Korean government identify design infringement cases at border checkpoints.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Energy M&A trend: minority interest sales in regulated utility subsidiaries to raise equity capital

January 3, 2022 - In order to raise equity capital in 2021, a trend among major public utility holding companies, such as Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) ("Duke Energy") and more recently, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) ("FirstEnergy"), was to sell minority stakes in specific regulated utility subsidiaries, rather than opting for the more traditional route of issuing stock or selling a minority stake in the parent company.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy