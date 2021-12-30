ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whether You Like It or Not, ‘Don’t Look Up’ is a Best Picture Contender

Cover picture for the articleThe most discussed movie on social media these days is without a doubt Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up.” Critics hated it, but audiences seem to be really liking it (especially my in-laws). It’s also currently the #1 most-watched movie on Netflix in 88 of 89...

Hello Magazine

Is Don't Look Up worth the watch?

There's only one film that everyone is talking about on Netflix this week – Don't Look Up. The movie, which premieres on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve, has a stellar cast with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep all lending their acting skills to the story.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Inside the real tragedy of Don't Look Up

Don’t Look Up, which lands on Netflix this Christmas Eve, is supposed to be a comedy. From the mind of The Big Short director Adam McKay, it tells the story of two astronomers, Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who discover a planet-killing comet headed towards Earth. The pair set out to convince the world of the existential threat it faces, but have a predictably hard time selling the science to a society more interested in memes than meteorites.
MOVIES
Adam Mckay
thedigitalfix.com

Don’t Look Up is now on Netflix

Don’t Look Up, the new comedy movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill, is now streaming on Netflix. Adam McKay wrote and directed the feature, about astronomers who discover an asteroid is heading to Earth. Unlike other disaster action movies, though, these scientists struggle to make everyone...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Hank Corwin talks Don’t Look Up

Two-time Academy Award-nominated film editor Hank Corwin spoke with Solzy at the Movies about working on Don’t Look Up. The film marks the third collaboration between Corwin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay. Corwin previously edited The Big Short and Vice, winning the BAFTA for the latter. This third collaboration is quite the departure from their last two films. In fact, Corwin told me earlier this month that he’s worried people will dismiss the film because it’s a comedy. When he started cutting the film, he didn’t want to do a comedy. The end result, of course, is one of the best pictures of the year.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Insecure Finale, Don't Look Up

Today's best new releases have all your holiday moods covered. Feeling nostalgic? Check out the HBO Max documentary Beanie Mania, which looks back on the height of the Beanie Baby craze. We really thought those little guys would pay for college back then. Need an escape from the holiday cheer? Stress out over Vigil, a U.K. thriller about an investigation on a submarine. And as always, if you're ready to lean into the holiday cheer instead, you can always stream a classic Christmas movie. Plus, stay tuned later in the week for the streaming premiere of Encanto on Disney+, as well as two series finales: Dickinson on Apple TV+ and Insecure on HBO.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Don’t Look Up Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

Whether he’s making movies in the fashion of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, or like The Big Short, Adam McKay has always been able to assemble large groups of big-name actors to get the most out of his stories. That, too, can be said of his latest offering, the satirical disaster comedy Don’t Look Up which features everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep to Jonah Hill, and so many more.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Don’t Look Up’…or You Might See One Bomb of a Movie Hurtling Right Toward You

Adam McKay knows you’re angry. He’s angry, too. The writer-director partially responsible for some of the greatest comedies of the 21st century — and what is comedy, really, but a more socially acceptable form of expressing aggression — is steaming mad about the state of our nation, our hemisphere, our world. McKay is pissed over what passes for discourse, the way that news has become reduced to empty-calorie infotainment, and how catastrophes such as pandemics have become politicized to death (or 800,000 deaths). He hates social media, though really, who could blame him for that? He frets over the way...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Will There be a Don’t Look Up Sequel?

‘Don’t Look Up’ makes a satire comedy out of denial in its roving energy. Adam McKay adds a characteristic twist in the tale by subverting one of the most hackneyed tropes of modern-day sci-fi ventures – apocalypse. A giant comet is headed towards earth, and two low-key astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky (A naïve Leonardo DiCaprio and an edgy Jennifer Lawrence make a perfect mentor-mentee pair) meet the President, calling for action.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Movies Like 'Don't Look Up' for More Apocalyptic Political Satire

Adam McKay is continuing his streak of prestige films with his latest big-budget political satire Don't Look Up. With one of the most impressive list of stars to ever grace the screen with names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance and Kid Cudi, the film has already garnered and will continue to garner plenty of attention with audiences everywhere. The film focuses on two low-level astronomers from Michigan State University, tenured professor Randall Mindy and grad-student Kate Dibiasky, who discover that a comet the size of Mount Everest is set to hit Earth in six months time and will eliminate all life on the planet. The two travel the country to warn the world of its impending doom, but unfortunately, nobody takes them seriously.
MOVIES
Taos News

Now showing online: ‘Don’t Look Up’

Rated R for language throughout, some sexual content, graphic nudity and drug content. “When I die, I want to go peacefully in my sleep like my grandfather. Not screaming in terror, like the passengers in his car.“ — Jack Handey. That hilarious quote appears as a title card...
MOVIES
Thrillist

The Ending of 'Don't Look Up' Leans into the Apocalypse

This post contains spoilers for Don't Look Up. Picture this. You've just finished your Christmas dinner, and you're looking for something to watch. Hey, there's a new comedy on Netflix starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and, perplexingly, Ariana Grande. That will take your mind off the apocalypse, right? Well, no. Of course not.
MOVIES

