ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Lewandoski's Market gets AED after owner saved life

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Rapids art icon Fred Bivins almost died while shopping at Lewandoski's Market recently. However, owner Gary...

woodradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
therecordlive.com

Robert's Meat Market owner eyes reopening

Christmas will taste different this year for many Orange County fans of Christmas turkey. Robert Ramirez says he normally prepares 300 fried turkeys and 200 more smoked turkeys for customers. Someone else is getting that business this year. But not for long, Ramirez said. He hopes to reopen Robert's Meat...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

GR Art Man Saved by Meat Market Owner; Raises Money for AED

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Back in November, longtime face of the Grand Rapids' Festival of the Arts, Fred Bivens, suffered a cardiac event and died. However, he was saved. Lewandowski's market owner Gary Szotko, a former GR deputy fire chief, performed CPR to save Bivens. Read the full story on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aed#Food Drink#Cpr
CNBC

How to walk out of the grocery store with a smaller bill

Rising prices are hitting almost every aisle in supermarkets across the U.S. The cost of steaks soared by 25% between November 2020 and November 2021, while eggs and fish were up 8%, to cite just a few examples. If the increased costs have you worried, here are some money-saving tips.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Hot 104.7

MN Teen Gets Worldwide Recognition For Saving Life at Drive-Thru

I really like reading these stories that renew my faith in the youth of today. We hear a fair share of negative stories regarding kids today but this story gives me hope. According to a story of kare11.com, 15 year old Sydney Raley was working the drive-thru window at an Eden Prairie McDonalds on December 19th when she noticed a drive-thru customer choking on a McNugget.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over 59 years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its massive […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
gethealthyu.com

5 Reasons You Should Drink Lemon Water Every Day

Every single morning, before I eat or drink anything—and that includes my coffee—I reach for a big glass of lemon water. I squeeze about half a lemon into 12 to 16 ounces of room temperature water and sip. So simple, yet so good for your body!. As a...
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Walmart Quietly Dropped a Huge After-Christmas Sale with Savings of Up to 60%

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The year may be coming to an end, but sales are still going strong. So if you're ready to shop for yourself after a busy holiday gifting season, we suggest heading to Walmart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy