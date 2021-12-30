ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey: Ministers cut Covid isolation period to seven days

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinisters in Jersey have agreed to cut the Covid-19 self-isolation period for vaccinated people from 10 days to seven in some circumstances. The move comes amid a "sharp rise" in Covid infections with the latest figures showing there are currently 2373 active positive cases in Jersey. Walk-in vaccine appointments...

www.bbc.com

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
CDC Cuts Recommended Isolation Period For COVID-Positive People In Half

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended isolation period for COVID-positive people. In its guidance update, the CDC now recommends a quarantine period of five days, down from 10, if asymptomatic and followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The CDC also said it was loosening its guidance for quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure for unvaccinated Americans or those eligible for a booster who have not yet received their additional shot. It now recommends a five-day quarantine followed by five days of strict mask-wearing. However, the CDC said if quarantine “is...
Coronavirus isolation period reduced from 10 days to seven with negative test

People infected with coronavirus can now take two lateral flow tests to reduce the self-isolation period from 10 to seven days.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said those infected with the virus can take two lateral flow tests 24 hours apart on day six and seven of their isolation period, which if negative means they can stop quarantining.The UKHSA said people who leave self-isolation on day seven are strongly advised to limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, and to continue working from home.This comes after analysis by the UKHSA suggested that a seven-day isolation period...
Covid: Enjoy new year but be cautious, care minister says

People should enjoy themselves but be cautious when celebrating new year, UK care minister Gillian Keegan has said. Revellers should take a lateral flow test before going out and celebrate in well-ventilated areas, she advised. The government is not imposing further Covid restrictions in England, but there are limits on...
CDC cuts COVID isolation period from 10 to 5 days, recommends shorter quarantine

U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in […]
Covid isolation period cut as PM pledges no more restrictions before Christmas

The self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who have coronavirus has been cut to a week as Boris Johnson reassured the public that Christmas will be able to go ahead without further restrictions.From Wednesday, those who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period, and are vaccinated, will no longer have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.The rule change may help thousands of people see their families in time for Christmas.It came after the Prime Minister said “continuing uncertainty” about the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission rates means he...
Schools, colleges and creches ‘to reopen as planned’ despite Covid case rates

Schools colleges and creches will reopen later this month despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases in Ireland, Eamon Ryan has said.The Green Party leader said on Sunday that be expected schools to reopen as planned in the coming days, even as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.Transport Minister Mr Ryan said there will be challenges, but the solution was not the widespread closure of schools.“It’s important that schools do open on Thursday.“Each school will have different circumstances. It’ll be more difficult probably, in primary than in secondary because it’s more difficult, particularly for a smaller school...
No need for tougher Covid restrictions based on latest hospital data, health minister insists

There is no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has said.Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care were dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”.“I’m seeing nothing in the data right in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said, in the first interview granted by a minister since Christmas.The upbeat verdict came despite Mr Argar admitting the number...
Parts of the NHS are in a ‘state of crisis’, warns chief

Many parts of the health service are “in a state of crisis”, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation has warned.Matthew Taylor said that “in many parts of the health service, we are currently in a state of crisis” and that in the face of staff absence and high demand levels, some hospitals were having to declare “a critical incident”.“Some hospitals are making urgent calls to exhausted staff to give up rest days and leave to enable them to sustain core services,” he wrote in a blog published on Monday.He added that many hospitals had been forced to ban visitors...
Covid news — live: 137,583 new cases but minister insists ‘no need’ for further rules to fight Omicron

There is still no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has insisted.Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care were dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”.“I’m seeing nothing in the data right in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said, in the first interview granted by a minister since Christmas.He spoke just before another 137,583 new cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours.Meanwhile, secondary school pupils in England will have to wear face masks in class again after the Christmas holidays because of Covid-19, ministers have ruled. Read More Omicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantAnti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protestChanges made to PCR testing guidance amid record demand
New York State Department of Health announces new return-to-work guidance for fully vaccinated critical workforce

The New York State Department of Health announced new guidance last week allowing healthcare workers and other members of the critical workforce who test positive for COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated to return to work sooner than previously allowed in order to provide healthcare and other essential services to New Yorkers. This comes following updated guidance from the CDC in the face of increasing COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
Airport to fine airlines $3,500 for every unvaccinated passenger

Ghana’s health service reported last week that COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country. Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital city of Accra announced that it will start fining the airlines $3,500 for every passenger who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
