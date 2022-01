Heading into Friday’s market the livestock complex is eyeing the Southern cash cattle market as it could still have some negotiations to sort through. Even though the day traded in a slow manner, the cash cattle market and pork cutout prices kept the market interesting. Heading into Friday’s trade, it’s not likely that there will be much excitement, but the livestock complex is open. DTN will provide comments even though the USDA will not be open nor sharing any reports.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO