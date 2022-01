Florida reported 51,644 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus passed 7,000 for the first time since late September, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases has increased every day for a month, reaching a record 54,455 on Tuesday — more than twice as high as at any other point during the ...

2 HOURS AGO