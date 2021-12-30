Hardnosed RB Sony Michel carries Rams to playoff berth

The Sony Michel trade the LA Rams did over the summer is paying off big time, as the former NE Patriots RB is now the lead back for head coach Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams had a promising duo at running back heading into the 2021 season but injuries have hampered Darrell Henderson in the past and Cam Akers tore his Achilles in July. With Henderson not having experience with a full-time role for a full season, the Rams made a low-risk high reward move after the Akers injury and traded for Sony Michel, a former first-round pick from 2018 with the New England Patriots.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO