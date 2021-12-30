New Year’s Eve 2021: Your Full Schedule of TV Marathons

Because all you need for a great New Year’s is something sparkly, real Champagne, and to not leave your house. The only consistent thing about New Year’s is that it’s almost always a bust. Expectations are too high; Uber supply is too low. But the secret is that all you really need is a sparkly dress, real Champagne, and one person you actually want to hang out with. You don’t even need to leave your house. In fact, better not to! Instead, pop the bubbly and watch the gorgeous New Year’s Eve scene in Phantom Thread, or The O.C. New Year’s Eve episode ft. a perfect soundtrack and the evil Oliver. Read on for 10 of our favorite New Year’s movies and shows to ring in 2022.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO