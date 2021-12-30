ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

New Year’s Eve 2021: Your Full Schedule of TV Marathons

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
homenewshere.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has been nothing short of an eventful year, for better or worse—and these marathons make New Year’s Eve pretty eventful on TV as well!. Whether you’re planning on partying the night away or spending a chill day inside, celebrate 2022 by tuning in to...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

‘Frozen’ on ABC, ‘Discovery’ and More New Streaming Episodes, Peach Bowl

’Twas the eve before New Year’s Eve, and it’s mostly quiet in TV Land, with repeats the norm, including a holiday-week showing of Disney hit Frozen on ABC. The streamers continue airing new episodes of ongoing series, including Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+. In the sports world, rocked like most industries by the ongoing Covid surge, Atlanta prepares for the Peach Bowl. A curated critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ New Year’s Eve, ‘This Is Us’

The calendar turns to 2022 this week, which means both a wave of specials on New Year’s Eve — typically one of the bigger nights of the year for network TV — and a host of premieres once the hangover clears. Among the broadcast debuts are the final season of This Is Us and Black-ish. The streaming menu is a bit light on premieres, but it features both a new Star Wars series on Disney+ and a look back at the Harry Potter movie franchise on HBO Max. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven...
NFL
Apartment Therapy

This is the Most Popular New Year’s Eve Episode in Your State

For many, New Year’s celebrations will be more low-key again this year, switching out the street parties and big gatherings for a toast in front of the TV. If you’re planning on ringing in 2022 with a night in at home watching your favorite reruns, why not stick with the festive theme and enjoy one of your favorite New Year’s Eve episodes?
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

New on Netflix: Every new movie and TV show coming this month in January 2022

It might be a new year, but it’s business as usual for Netflix.The streaming service is hoping to cure any post-Christmas blues with a busy January 2022.Users will be treated to new seasons of Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life and Jason Bateman drama Ozark.Meanwhile, film wise, the fourth Scream film is arriving just ahead of the release of the long-awaited fifth instalment on 14 January.You’ll also be able to watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread after going to see the director’s new film,Licorice Pizza, in cinemas.Below is the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
NYLON

The Best New Year’s Eve Movies & TV Shows To Ring in 2022

Because all you need for a great New Year’s is something sparkly, real Champagne, and to not leave your house. The only consistent thing about New Year’s is that it’s almost always a bust. Expectations are too high; Uber supply is too low. But the secret is that all you really need is a sparkly dress, real Champagne, and one person you actually want to hang out with. You don’t even need to leave your house. In fact, better not to! Instead, pop the bubbly and watch the gorgeous New Year’s Eve scene in Phantom Thread, or The O.C. New Year’s Eve episode ft. a perfect soundtrack and the evil Oliver. Read on for 10 of our favorite New Year’s movies and shows to ring in 2022.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

UPDATED with latest performer line-up: The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homenewshere.com

New Year’s Celebrations, ‘Cobra Kai,’ Olivia Colman in ‘Lost Daughter,’ ‘Stay Close’

ABC’s coast-to-coast New Year’s celebration is the highest-profile, but TV offers multiple options to ring in 2022 and say goodbye to the old year. Netflix has plenty to keep viewers busy in the meantime, including another award-worthy performance from Olivia Colman in the psychological drama The Good Daughter, new seasons of Cobra Kai and Queer Eye, and the latest European adaptation of a Harlan Coben thriller, Stay Close. A curated critical checklist of notable Friday TV:
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Popculture

Netflix Removing Big Showtime Series This Week

The new year also means the start of a new month, and the changes at Netflix that come with that. Several major titles are leaving the streaming platform, including the acclaimed Showtime series Episodes. the show marked Friends star Matt LeBlanc's first television show since Joey ended. LeBlanc plays a fictionalized version of himself in Episodes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Five 0#Food Network#Comedy Central#Bravo#Drain The Oceans#Times#Eastern#Paramount Network#Bel Air#The Rachel Zoe Project#Gold Rush#Drive Ins#National Geographic
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy