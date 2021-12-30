ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Toll Hikes On New Jersey, Pennsylvania Turnpikes And More Take Effect This Weekend

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rj1ac_0dZQjQ7W00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new year is bringing some new toll hikes for drivers in our region. It’s going to cost you 5% more to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The toll hike takes effect Sunday.

You have to pay more whether you use E-ZPass or toll by plate, but E-ZPass customers do get a discount.

Driving in New Jersey will also get more expensive.

A 3% toll hike on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and Atlantic City Expressway all go into effect on Saturday.

TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

