ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

School Districts Throughout Philadelphia Region Grappling With Whether To Bring Students Back As COVID Cases Explode

By Natasha Brown
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxicO_0dZQjMpq00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID cases rise and concerns over a post-holiday surge continue, several school districts across our region have a tough decision to make before classes start back up: Revert back to remote learning or return to classes in-person.

With COVID cases exploding throughout the region, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant, school districts are grappling with whether to return students to in-person learning after the holiday break.

The Garnet Valley School District in Delaware County will be returning students to the classroom next week but will be monitoring cases in the area very closely.

“Clearly we’re not going to ignore the current trends so we’ll continue to collect information and if the data shows us that we need to adjust our plan then we will,” Garnet Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando said.

School officials are touting continued mask mandates for students and staff for keeping community spread within buildings at bay, but they’ve also added another layer of protection.

“We’ve also now added a testing clinic that has been getting quite a large volume of traffic,” Bertrando said.

With current COVID cases affecting young school-aged children even more, other districts are deciding to return to virtual learning.

The Camden City School District will not return to class after the holiday break. Virtual learning will begin on Jan. 3 and run for two weeks. Imhotep Charter School in West Oak Lane will also return to virtual learning next week.

The School District of Philadelphia is continuing with plans to bring students back for in-person learning after the winter break on Jan. 4.

Sixth-grader Axel Vargas is excited to head back to school in Montgomery County.

“It’s good to go to school because the teachers can actually help you and you can actually understand. And in virtual it’s kinda confusing,” Axel said.

Some parents do believe school districts should be erring on the side of caution with rising COVID cases.

“I think they need to be cautious, I think they need to mask up. I think they need to be concerned about being vaccinated and keeping their distance. I think there’s still a threat that we need to be conscious of,” parent Tom Tabor said.

Pennsauken, New Jersey schools will also be going virtual next week.

In Delaware, Gov. John Carney says with mask mandates in place in schools he sees no reason why students can’t return to in-person learning next week.

Comments / 7

Michele Wall
3d ago

just close the schools down and keep the children safe I know it's going to be a hardship for parents who work but its going to get worse before it gets better

Reply
4
Derick freemon
2d ago

Poor kiddy's....This president and cdc don't what they doing..they got caught in so many lies....To all parents u are the President of ur own kids keep them home..and stay away from that jab...peace be to u all.... Jesus is Lord...

Reply
2
Pretty Kissez
3d ago

NO! Them school's actually allow ppl to still send their possibly positive child to school while waiting to get tested and their results back🤦🏽 I had to tell the school IM NOT ASKING Y'ALL'S PERMISSION TO TAKE HER OUT IF SCHOOL. IM TELLING YOU, IM TAKING HER OUT OF SCHOOL UNTIL WE GET OUR RESULTS 🤷🏾

Reply
2
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Federation Of Teachers Calling On School District To Pause In-Person Learning Over Spike In COVID-19 Cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is calling on the School District of Philadelphia to pause in-person learning for a week over COVID-19 concerns. The PFT says more than 1,000 of its 13,000 members are reporting positive COVID cases. The district tells Eyewitness News it’s working on a response. A spike in COVID cases has already delayed Monday’s return to school for thousands of students across the Philadelphia region. Central Bucks Schools are closed Monday. The superintendent said the district is dealing with an unprecedented staffing shortage. District administrators will meet Monday to discuss plans for the rest of the week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

School District Of Philadelphia Plans To Resume In-Person Learning Tuesday Despite COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Schools around the area have made various different decisions about how to return after the holiday break. The School District of Philadelphia plans to resume full in-person learning on Tuesday despite the current COVID surge. The school district says it has been consulting with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and they all agree students will be better off in school. The district says a prolonged pause of in-person learning has serious consequences for children and families. Given the current surge, officials don’t believe a two-week pause would have an impact. They add school settings are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Lower Merion School District Delays Return For Students, Will Assess Staffing Monday, Superintendent Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students in the Lower Merion School District won’t go back to class on Monday, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent. Employees will be tested for COVID Monday to ensure adequate staffing and resources are available so students can return in-person. If that’s the case, schools will reopen for full in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Masks will be required on school buses and in all district buildings. Read the entire letter below. Dear LMSD Families, I hope you enjoyed a relaxing winter break. Although schools were closed, LMSD administrators have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and meeting...
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, PA
Delaware County, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Delaware County, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Garnet Valley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Jenkintown School District Will Allow Students To Learn Virtually Or In-Person This Week Due To COVID Surge, Superintendent Says

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Jenkintown School District will give students the option of in-person or remote learning this week due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Jill Takacs announced. The school sent an email to families and staff on Sunday morning. Here’s the email: Parents, Guardians, Students and Staff, As we are navigating a difficult week with Covid related cases, I would like to provide families with the option of in-person or remote learning for this week only. If you have concerns about potential Covid exposure, please follow our absence reporting procedures AND notify your child’s classroom teacher/s by email. In order for our teachers to provide remote learning for students, it is imperative that parents email teachers directly, as soon as possible. I wish everyone good health and thank you for your care and attention during these challenging times. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Lower Merion School District announced that students won’t return to school on Monday.
JENKINTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Hospitals Across Philadelphia Region Welcome First Babies Of 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new year just got a bit cuter with the Philadelphia region welcoming the first babies of 2022! Various hospitals across the area announced the timely bundles of joy. Penn Medical said two babies made their debuts in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Liam was born at 12:13 a.m. at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. Anwaar was welcomed at 2:55 a.m. at Pennsylvania Hospital. Virtua Voorhees Hospital said little Raegan Jean was born at 3:51 a.m., weighing eight pounds and three ounces. She is also 21.5 inches long. Over at Main Line Health, baby boy Aladar became the first 2022 baby at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Parents and Aladar are doing very well, the hospital said. Wishing all these families are wonderful and healthy new year!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Indoor Dining Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s new indoor dining mandate goes into effect Monday. You must show proof of vaccination to eat at restaurants and bars in the city. If you are not fully vaccinated, there is a two-week grace period where places can accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of visiting the establishment.  After Jan. 17, a negative test will no longer be accepted. Starting Monday at the Sixers game, all fans heading into the Wells Fargo Center will also have to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Expect longer than usual lines if you’re heading to the game, as vaccination cards will be checked at the gates. You will still need to wear a mask at all times while inside the Wells Fargo Center, except while actively eating.  In addition to sports venues, the vaccination requirement also applies to other indoor places in Philadelphia like movie theaters, entertainment venues, casinos, and conventions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Charter Schools#Covid#Imhotep Charter School
CBS Philly

Mummers Parade Returns To Philadelphia After Being Cancelled Due To Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-time tradition returned to Philadelphia Sunday morning. The Mummers Parade was back after getting postponed a day due to the weather and canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands dressed in colorful and lavish costumes and strutted down Broad Street in America’s oldest folk parade. For many, the Mummers Parade is a New Year’s Day tradition.   “This is my first time back in 30 years,” one woman said.  From the looks of it, it was worth it.  But it’s not only a good time for spectators, the mummers themselves look forward to strutting and performing in these elaborate...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey, Delaware Both Increasing Minimum Wage In 2022

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) —  The New Year is bringing bigger paychecks for some people in our area.  New Jersey’s minimum wage will increase by one dollar to $13 per hour Saturday. In Delaware, the minimum wage is about to increase from $9.25 an hour to $10.50 an hour. Both states plan to eventually phase in a $15 dollar-an-hour minimum wage in the coming years.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Delaware Issues State Of Emergency As COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Hit Record Highs

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware has issued a state of emergency to help alleviate the strain on crowded hospitals as COVID cases continue to surge. It takes effect Monday. One hundred National Guard troops will be deployed to assist health care workers. Two years into the pandemic and it almost feels like deja vu. “We are seeing numbers that really exceed the peak of what we saw last year,” said Dr. Matthew Hoffman, a physician with ChristianaCare. Hospitals in Delaware are once again strained and stretched thin. “People have chosen to not believe that this is as severe as it is. The biggest message...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued In Delaware To Help Crowded Hospitals As COVID Surges

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney is sounding the alarm as COVID cases surge. A state of emergency has been issued in Delaware. Gov. Carney says the hope is to alleviate the strain on crowded hospitals. The current trajectory of COVID cases and hospitalizations is what has Carney and health officials in Delaware worried as we usher in the new year. “I’ll be declaring a state of emergency effective this coming Monday on Jan. 3,” Carney said. As is the case elsewhere in the country and throughout the Delaware Valley, the First State is also dealing with an increase in testing, positive COVID...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Area Residents Wait In Long Lines For COVID-19 Tests As Cases Rise In Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lines for COVID tests are long in our region, and supplies are falling short. New Jersey sets a new single-day record of confirmed cases with 20,000 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania also reached a new daily high with 17,000 new cases Tuesday, including 2,6oo in Philadelphia. The city health department says the number of COVID-19 cases is higher than its ever been and we’re not at the peak of this wave just yet. Meanwhile, the demand for testing is at a high. “A lot of our family ended up getting sick over Christmas,” Port Richmond resident Kimberly Ball said. A health department spokesperson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Anti-Violence Advocates Rattled As 2021 Wraps Up With 5 People Shot In Gun Battle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people were shot late Thursday night in Germantown. Police say 87 bullets were fired. The dramatic shooting underscored a tragically violent year for the city of Philadelphia. Another night of violence on the streets of Philadelphia as surveillance video captures as many as six gunmen firing on a crowd outside of a bodega, in the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue at Collom Street. A 21-year-old woman was shot multiple times and four males were also hit with bullets as some exchanged gunfire with the shooters. This latest shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Two and a half hours later...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rowan University Set To Open First Veterinary School In New Jersey

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Rowan University is expanding its academic offerings, and the school held a ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate. Rowan is planning to open a School of Veterinary Medicine at its Gloucester campus on Tanyard Road in Sewell.    In addition to people, lots of animals were on hand for Wednesday’s announcement. Officials say the school will address increased national demand for veterinarians and other animal health professionals. “These bright young people, when you go away, you don’t come back, that’s a fact,” New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney said. “And so, leveraging our institutes of higher education to grow our economy to make this region of the state stronger was a no brainer.” Currently, there are just 33 veterinary schools in the nation and only five on the east coast.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Return To Delaware River Waterfront As Organizers Key On COVID Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a while since we’ve seen this sight on New Year’s Eve. For the first time in two years, the city of Philadelphia will ring in the new year with its spectacular fireworks shows. But Friday’s celebration comes amid a sweeping surge in new COVID-19 cases around our region. Ringing in 2022 on the Delaware River Waterfront. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks will light up the night sky. “It’s been so long since we have had fireworks on New Year’s Eve,” said Jarreau Freeman with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation. While there are plenty of other festivities on tap for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Will Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination To Eat Inside Restaurants Starting Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  New COVID-19 restrictions start in Philadelphia next week. Starting in a week, everyone will have to show proof of vaccination to eat inside. The rule also applies to arenas and movie theaters. There is a two-week grace period where businesses can accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours. But after Jan. 17., only vaccinations will be allowed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy