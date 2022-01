It’s a cold start to the first full week of 2022, but will be followed by sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead of snow by the end of the week. We’re starting off the day with clouds and a chilly northerly breeze, which is making already chilly temperatures feel about 10 degrees colder. High pressure will move in to the south this evening and help to start clearing the clouds. But, sunshine will get here a little too late to aid in a warmup, and highs will only reach the low 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO