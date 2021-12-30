ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Daily Roundup: Top 5 Optical Deals of 2021

By Opinion
sdxcentral.com
 3 days ago

In case you’ve been stuck in video conference meetings all day, here are today’s top stories from SDxCentral. Also, make...

www.sdxcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
aibusiness.com

AI deals and partnerships roundup: Snowflake, Vertione, Oxbotica, MTS

Here are the latest deals and partnerships from across the industry. VisionLabs, dSPACE and Iron Ox make the latest list. AWS, Google Cloud, and Expert.ai made the previous list. To keep up to date with further deals, partnerships and news from around the world, subscribe to the AI Business newsletter.
ENGINEERING
sdxcentral.com

Daily Roundup: Dish Missed Every 5G Commitment in 2021

In case you’ve been stuck in video conference meetings all day, here are today’s top stories from SDxCentral. Also, make sure to subscribe to our daily newsletters to get these stories in your inbox. Dish Missed Every 5G Commitment it Made in 2021. The aspiring greenfield operator moved...
MARKETS
sdxcentral.com

Google, Microsoft, Intel Top Renewable Energy Charts in 2021

Google, Microsoft, and Intel held onto the top three spots on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) latest Green Power Partnership National Top 100 list. The EPA defines green power as renewable energy sources that are naturally replenishing (like solar, wind, or geothermal energy) and produce electricity with zero anthropogenic, or human-caused emissions. The list ranks companies that partner with the EPA based on each company’s annual green power usage, measured in kilowatt hours (kWh). The agency’s rankings also provide additional metrics such as the percentage of total power used that comes from renewable energy and the types of renewable power sources used.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Acacia#Oro Group#Green Power Partnership
sdxcentral.com

SDxCentral’s Top 10 Articles of 2021

Check out our top 10 articles of 2021 covering the SDxCentral universe of cloud, telecom, security, and networking. Rankings are based on unique visitors aggregated during the year. 10. Why VMware Tapped a Technologist as Its Next CEO. VMware’s board of directors had a distinct choice between promoting a charismatic...
MARKETS
sdxcentral.com

A 7 Layers Year in Review: 2021

In this year in review episode of 7 Layers, host Connor Craven brings you clips from some of the best-performing episodes of the podcast from 2021. The topics include: zero trust, automation, machine learning, data center networking, and optical networks. Hello, and welcome to 7 Layers. Where every episode we...
MICROSOFT
sdxcentral.com

Can Cloud Vault Shield Against Ransomware?

Data security vendors have begun to extend their on-premises cyber vaults to the cloud, aiming to air-gap critical data from the rest of the customer environment for improved security against ransomware attacks. A recent Gartner report found that 70% of all enterprise workloads will be deployed in cloud infrastructure and...
COMPUTERS
sdxcentral.com

Nvidia, Fungible Dispel DPU Misconceptions

Data processing units (DPUs) dominated the silicon conversation in 2021 as countless chipmakers embraced the three-letter acronym. However, the fledgling technology remains mired in misconceptions. For the uninitiated, DPUs are a broad category of hardware accelerators designed to offload input/output intensive workloads, such as those associated with networking, storage, and...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Google
LivingCheap

Buy your own smart router and save on internet costs

While companies like Comcast, Cox, Verizon, AT&T, and CenturyLink try to lease you a modem and router combo for your internet service, you are not required to take it. Instead, you can buy your own modem and router to own your own device and avoid that monthly fee. This post...
COMPUTERS
MarketWatch

Apple market capitalization briefly tops $3 trillion level in intraday trading

Shares of Apple Inc. briefly crossed the threshold required for the company to achieve a $3 trillion market value Monday, though the stock turned lower. reached an intraday high of $182.88 in Monday trading as of 2 p.m. ET, but fell lower than the mark needed for $3 trillion shortly after. Shares need to close at or higher than $182.86 for the company to become the first to finish a trading session with a valuation of $3 trillion or more.
STOCKS
GATOR 99.5

Slow Home Wi-Fi? You’re Using Your Router Wrong

What a time to be alive. "Invisible airwave crackle with life" when the Canadian-based rock group Rush recorded those words as part of the song, they were singing about radio but those invisible radio waves carry so much more than just your favorite songs these days. Back in 1980 when...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
insideevs.com

Poll: How Many Cybertrucks Will Tesla Sell In 2022?

Will 2022 be the year of the Cybertruck? I created a poll on Twitter to see what my followers thought and so far it's received about 5,000 responses. When this post goes live there will still be five hours left to vote, so please do, and don't forget to also note your guess as a reply to the tweet because I'll be sending the person with the closest non-zero guess a 40-amp charging station.
CARS
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is joining in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program

T-Mobile will join in on the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) through Assurance Wireless, its Lifeline Assistance brand. In its blog post, T-Mobile announced that households qualified for the program might be eligible to receive a discount on their internet service on certain plans. Eligible households may receive a $30 monthly discount and up to a $75 discount on tribal lands.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy