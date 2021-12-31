White Plains cancels NYE ball drop as NY shatters another COVID-19 record

New York shattered another coronavirus record Thursday, and more Westchester cities are canceling New Year's Eve plans as the numbers rise.

The White Plains annual ball drop usually draws thousands of people, but the event was canceled for a second year.

White Plains Business Improvement District executive director Brittany Brandwein says businesses still want to see you - just not all at once.

They are even offering deals.

“There’s something for everyone and what we’ve learned through these past two years is everyone has to be adaptable,” says Brandwein.

The owners of Wolf and Warrior Brewing in White Plains is offering all you can drink and eat for $50 on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Pleasantville, Yorktown, Peekskill, and New Paltz have all also changed plans, but a lot of them still have business deals that can be found online.

Just over 74,000 people tested positive in a day on Wednesday. It shattered the state's all-time daily record for the second day in a row.

That puts the state's positivity rate at more than 22%.

According to the state, there are now more than 7,000 people in the hospital - 600 more than yesterday. And 76 more people have died, putting the state's total over 61,000.

Acting state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett says if you're not vaccinated, now's the time to reconsider. About 145,500 doses have been given in the last 24 hours.