ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' Top Justification for Firing Vic Fangio: Can't Win the Big Games

By Thomas Hall
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

Vic Fangio has not been a good head coach for the Denver Broncos. His 19-28 record shows it and so does his game management.

Fangio is in over his head and the results indicate he has no business being a head coach in the NFL. With all his faults, the biggest reason he is not head-coaching material is that he cannot claim victory in those must-win games. When everything is on the line, he folds like a cheap picnic chair under the pressure.

Worse, the Broncos have taken on the same persona. Yes, the Broncos have surprisingly beaten a couple of good teams this year — they've also had their way with many bad teams.

However, when it's a gotta-have-it game against a beatable opponent when victory is of the utmost importance, Fangio cannot get it done. He has zero clutch ability as does the team he leads. Critics can point to many different issues, but the blame stops at the top.

Perfect Conditions Required

The Broncos have some very good players on the roster, but the only player who had a track record of taking over games and willing the team to victory, Von Miller, was traded away mid-season. Bradley Chubb, the team’s highest draft pick since Miller, has made a next-to-zero impact this season — outside of his Week 16 interception — and little else prior.

The latest quarterback in the carousel, Teddy Bridgewater, is having a career year (in the touchdown department), but he is only capable of getting the win when things are going the team’s way. The players and Broncos are a replica of Fangio.

If the head coach's strategy is working, then it's pretty smooth sailing, but when the team is having some trouble, he has nothing to provide by way of adjustments. Fangio cannot elevate his team and or its players — even the good ones.

Look no further than Fangio's horrendous record when the Broncos are behind at halftime. His record when trailing at the half is an abysmal 1-23, or, otherwise a guaranteed loss.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Squandering the Playoff Hunt

Let’s examine the 2021 season. It has been an exercise in inconsistency to say the least. The Broncos have had the luxury of facing a less challenging schedule this season than in the past under Fangio.

That analysis was done and it can be read here for reference. Just because th Broncos have an easier schedule, doesn't mean they can only beat terrible opponents.

The Broncos were in the playoff hunt because of two signature wins against quality teams. Denver went on the road and beat the pants off of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. The Cowboys only had one loss on the season when they faced the Broncos and still possess a winning record at 11-4 and are now running away with the NFC East title and are only one game out of the No. 1 playoff seed in the Conference.

The Cowboys also possess the No. 1 offense in the league in both yards and points and that was true when the Broncos beat them. The Cowboys’ defense has not been terrific, but it isn't in last place either, having only given up 21 points per game. That was a quality win.

The Broncos also took care of business against their division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers were 6-4 when they met the Broncos in Week 12 and had wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns. The Chargers currently own a record of 8-7 and are still in the playoff race.

The Broncos thoroughly whipped them 28-13. This was another victory against a potent offense as the Chargers were putting up 385 yards and 27 points per game and at the time were in the hunt for the AFC West title.

The other win that isn’t talked about enough is the victory over the Washington Football Team. Washington currently sits at 6-9, but has been tough to beat many times this season, and also has a signature win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Washington is a scrappy opponent that is no pushover, even if its record isn’t exactly reflecting huge success. Week 7 was another quality win that is often dismissed.

'Any given Sunday' is a cliche in the NFL for a reason. There is more parity in the NFL than any other major sport and even if the competition looks bad on paper, the lesser opponent can pull off an upset. The Broncos have handily beaten most of those lesser foes, with only a few hiccups this season.

Coming up Small in Must-Win Games

The problem comes down to the must-win games. The games against opponents when a win catapults the Broncos into top-tier status — or a loss drops them to cellar-dwelling status. These are the games that hold the utmost importance in Denver's pursuit of postseason hopes and they typically come against teams with the same aspirations hanging in the balance.

The first of these games happened when the Broncos traveled to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in primetime. If Denver had successfully finished that game with a win, it would have found itself in first place in the division and would’ve controlled its playoff destiny. Instead, Denver got spanked in embarrassing fashion.

The Broncos blew out the struggling Detroit Lions in the very next game and got the fans' hopes up about the playoffs. Then came the next big, deciding game.

If Denver could find a way to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, the team would be in control of a Wildcard spot. It was a home game against an opponent with the same record so the outcome looked promising.

Alas, Fangio again folded. He could not get his team to perform under the pressure. The Broncos had a chance to win that game, but couldn’t get it done.

Finally, the last gasp came this past Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. If the Broncos were to lose, not only were their playoff hopes over, but it would put the final nail in the head-coaching career for Fangio.

To get swept by the Raiders — under an interim head coach — would ensure another early vacation for the team and Fangio would most certainly be looking for a defensive coordinator job come Black Monday. His firing would also mean that he would never be a head coach again.

This game had literally everything on the line. Fangio couldn’t perform under the pressure as he got beat again.

Bottom Line

Fangio is not head-coaching material. He cannot lead the team nor can he elevate players.

Fangio just doesn’t have what it takes when the chips are down. With everything on the table, he withers and comes up small. Of the many reasons he should be relieved of his duties, this is the biggest of the bunch.

Follow Thomas on Twitter @ThomasHallNFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 1

Related
Mile High Report

Broncos blown out by Chargers as Vic Fangio likely coaches himself out of a job

The Denver Broncos came into this game with a coaching staff needing to coach for their jobs in 2022. From shockingly poor play calling from Pat Shurmur, to more dumb challenges from Vic Fangio, to whatever the hell Tom McMahon is doing, they all but coached themselves out of jobs on Sunday during a 34-13 dismantlement by the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Denver Broncos must replace Vic Fangio for next season

If the Broncos had gotten possession one more time Sunday in Los Angeles they could have reached the Chargers’ 1-yard line again. Then, perhaps, the Chargers mistakenly would believe the game officially was over and leave the field. The Broncos’ offense, left alone, would have run three plays and failed to score a touchdown, then kicked a field goal on the final play to only lose 34-16. Those who think that’s a bad joke must not have seen the Broncos play Sunday. ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Mile High Report

Denver Broncos Short and Sweet: Fire everybody

Every Monday for the last 6-years, I have woken up early to carefully detail the Denver Broncos slow and methodic collapse down the NFL’s staircase of relevancy. I’ve railed against individual players, coaches, schemes, and everything in between. I was so disgusted by Sunday’s loss to the Chargers that I am at a loss for words to describe the mélange of cat crap that took place in Los Angeles. So let’s just keep it short and sweet, shall we?
NFL
FOX Sports

Broncos could be prime landing spot for talented QB

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio took a quick pause before answering the final question of his interview session Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Three weeks ago, his team sat at 7-6 and in the playoff hunt. But after three straight losses, the Broncos have fallen to 7-9 and out of the postseason for a sixth straight season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Buccaneers#American Football#The Denver Broncos
MileHighHuddle

3 More Broncos Starters Land on Reserve/COVID List Ahead of Week 17

The COVID hits keep coming for the Denver Broncos. On Friday, the Broncos announced that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will be joining nearly a half-dozen other key players on the reserve/COVID list. We also learned that Broncos’ rookie rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper would be heading...
NFL
Yardbarker

HC Vic Fangio: Broncos to have 15-18 players on COVID list by end of Friday

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday afternoon that both Chubb and Jeudy have been ruled out for Sunday's Week 17 AFC West clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Chubb was a first-time Pro Bowler in 2020 but has been limited to six games this season due to injury. The 25-year-old was placed on injured reserve in September after undergoing ankle surgery.
NFL
thednvr.com

Broncos Pick ‘Em: What can Vic Fangio do in the final two weeks to save his job?

With playoffs no longer a real option and staring down a third-straight losing season, is there anything Vic Fangio can do down the stretch to ensure he returns in 2022?. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MileHighHuddle

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chargers | Week 17 | Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos played themselves out of viable postseason contention. This team has a slim chance but the odds are about as good as that of a snowball in Hades. However, the Broncos have the opportunity to finish the 2021 season on a good note by sweeping the Los Angeles Chargers. And, maybe, just maybe, finally snapping the team's ignominious 12-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Chargers in Week 17

After the 7-8 Denver Broncos were swept by Las Vegas' interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as their postseason aspirations ground to a screeching halt. FiveThirtyEight lists the Broncos' playoff probability at less than 0.1% while the 8-7 Los Angeles Chargers have a 33% chance to make the tournament. As Broncos...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Report: Vic Fangio Must 'Make Compelling Case' to Remain Broncos HC

On the surface, Vic Fangio's seat feels cooler than anticipated. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that although his future with the organization is "up in the air," the embattled Denver Broncos head coach "has the respect of the building" and "compelling case" to general manager George Paton could lead to Fangio's retention in 2022.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Vic Fangio’s coaching staff brings Broncos down against the Chargers

In a last-ditch effort to make the playoffs, the Broncos entered today’s game missing a massive amount of key players on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, and largely due to the absence of talent, the game never seemed in reach. Ultimately losing 34-13, Vic Fangio and his staff...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Vic Fangio Facing Uncertain Future With Broncos

Thanks to COVID-19, the Broncos will be without seven starters for their Week 17 battle against the Chargers this afternoon, a reality that could make it more difficult for head coach Vic Fangio to stick around for a fourth season. As Troy Renck of Denver 7 observes, Fangio may need to win the final two games of the 2021 campaign to keep his job (video link).
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
731
Followers
1K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy