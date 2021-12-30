How to Set and Track Your Goals Using Notion

Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN- Chef, Nutritionist, Reiki Master & Founder of Culinary Alchemy®, which combines functional & spiritual nutrition. Manifestation might sound like something that only happens in yoga studios, but the practice of creating intentions and then watching them appear can have a real place in business. Manifesting success is less about wishing and dreaming and more about defining your goals and setting the stage to make them happen with practices such as visualization and affirmations. This practice takes root in the idea that you have the power to create the life that you desire; all it takes is a little focus, determination and faith. Here are five tools to help you manifest success in the business world.

