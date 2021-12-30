ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to Set and Track Your Goals Using Notion

By Autumn Smith
makeuseof.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA key element in sticking with your goals is making sure that you measure and track them. While you don’t need to be too detailed, writing it all down helps—and you don't require a paid app or fancy software to organize it all. In this article, we’ll...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

How to set financial goals you can actually keep in 2022

A new year is synonymous with new beginnings, including financial ones. So if you're intent on setting some new money goals you'd like to achieve in 2022, we've got a few pointers you can follow to make sure you're setting yourself up for success. Select spoke with Brittney Castro, a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
HackerNoon

How to Use Gulp to Protect Your Code

Using Gulp, we will create a simple application using Node.js and Express.js. We will run a simple Node app that listens on port 3000 for connections. The app responds with “Hello World!” for requests to the root URL (/) or route (/). We then create a ready-to-use file with our intended Jscrambler configuration. In this tutorial, we'll create a 'Hello World' message on a server listening at http://localhost:3000.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
psychologytoday.com

How Goal-Setting Is Achievable During the Holidays

A new survey found that 20% of people began working toward new goals due to COVID-19 uncertainty. Implementation intentions — what, how, when — is a scientific approach to meeting your goals. Time your rewards to be unpredictable (intermittent) to get their optimum benefit of them. The holiday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebooks#Software#Tech#Toggle#Checkbox#Board#Kanban
wraltechwire.com

Setting your 2022 goals? Choose competitive learning for personal development

Editor’s note: Veteran entrepreneuer and investor Donald Thompson writes a column exclusively for WRAL TechWire about entrepreneurship, leadership, equality and opportunity. His columns appear on Wednesdays. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – I’ve never been one for New Year’s resolutions, but I do believe in continuous self improvement. If you read...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Yoga Journal

I’m a Goal-Setting Expert. Here’s How to Set—and Keep—Your New Year Intentions

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. 2022 is almost here, and it’s safe to say many of us are ready to leave 2021 behind and have a fresh start (or at least a fresh calendar). If you struggle with goal-setting or find yourself dropping your resolutions by the time February rolls around, you may want to try a new personal development technique—intention setting.
Florence News Journal

Be smart when setting your goals

New Year’s Eve is a time for many to make resolutions to achieve personal goals. In a survey, many of these resolutions relate to health:. • 38% want to improve mental well-being Achieving these resolutions offers substantial health improvements. So, what are some ways to be successful in achieving your goals?
LIFESTYLE
makeuseof.com

7 Asana Hacks You Need to Know

Asana is a productivity-boosting project management tool. Its many tools and features make it a popular choice for both individuals looking to organize their work or for teams large and small. Are you looking to improve your Asana skills? Want a few tips to help you make the most of...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Forbes

Use Manifestation To Improve Performance And Achieve Your Business Goals

Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN- Chef, Nutritionist, Reiki Master & Founder of Culinary Alchemy®, which combines functional & spiritual nutrition. Manifestation might sound like something that only happens in yoga studios, but the practice of creating intentions and then watching them appear can have a real place in business. Manifesting success is less about wishing and dreaming and more about defining your goals and setting the stage to make them happen with practices such as visualization and affirmations. This practice takes root in the idea that you have the power to create the life that you desire; all it takes is a little focus, determination and faith. Here are five tools to help you manifest success in the business world.
ECONOMY
forsythwoman.com

Goal Setting: This Year, Your Brand Needs You to Think Small

You may be wondering if you just read that title right. Shouldn’t you be thinking big when it comes to your goals for the year as a brand? Surely 2022 is the year to go bigger and badder and come out even stronger on the other side, so why would I tell you to think small?
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

5 iOS Widgets to Help You Keep a Positive Mindset

Home screen widgets on iOS add various productive functionalities right to your home screen. Available in iOS 14 and later, widgets put your apps' data and features just one tap away. From quickly checking the local weather, tasks for the day, or stock prices, your iPhone or iPad's built-in widgets...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

6 Types of Management Styles: Which Is the Best for You?

Every manager has a unique way of doing their job; some are really assertive, while others have a more laid-back approach. If you're a manager, it's important to know how different management styles compare against each other and which one works best for you. Let's take a closer look. What...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

How the pandemic changed priorities and goal setting for 2022

The Great Resignation. The anti-work movement. Burnout. The past year has been one big life adjustment delivered compliments of the pandemic. While some of the changes people are making may have been a long time coming, many of us have experienced a shift in priorities. “Statistics on loneliness and unhappiness...
PHILANTHROPY
makeuseof.com

7 Awesome Websites to Help You Train Your Brain

Playing brain training games can enhance your cognitive skills. For elderly people and children, cognitive development and maintenance are even more important. Thanks to some entertaining games and activities available online, brain training can be really fun. Here, we investigate seven awesome websites to help you train your brain. 1....
COMPUTERS
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Must-Haves for Tracking Your Health and Fitness Goals

Working toward a few long-term health and fitness goals? Plenty of studies have shown it can be helpful to break them down into smaller, more attainable steps. But as determined as you may be to achieve that big goal, it's easy to lose focus and motivation, especially if you're not seeing any results along the way.
WORKOUTS
Quick and Dirty Tips

How to Re-assess Your Financial Goals in 2022

Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. This week, Money Girl has something special to share. Instead of a regular episode, we're celebrating the New Year with a panel of QDT expert hosts on the subject of New Year's resolutions. You'll hear from:. me, Laura Adams, host of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
makeuseof.com

How to Bring Back the Windows 10 Context Menu to Windows 11

Windows 11 introduces a significant visual change when you upgrade from Windows 10. One of the core Windows elements that changed with the upgrade was the context menu. On Windows 11, your context menu is more compact and adds options to use third-party apps like WinZip into a submenu called Show more options. Plus, the copy, paste, cut, and share buttons are now at the top of the context menu.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Difference Between Series and Parallel Circuits?

Circuit topology is a fascinating and surprisingly accessible family of concepts. Today, we're going to explore the difference between series and parallel circuits. What is a series circuit? Moreover, what is a parallel circuit? Even if you have absolutely no clue, we can already tell you that you probably use both types of circuits every single day of your life.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy